Exclusive: How OG WAGs Holly Robinson Peete And More Turned Mean Girl Energy Into Sisterhood And Community Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete attend HollyRod Foundation’s Annual DesignCare Gala at NYA EAST on October 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As the top players in the NFL’s past and present gathered during Super Bowl Week, we talked to the most dedicated play-makers: their spouses.

While the big game may take place on the field, the real action is happening on the sidelines and in the stands. There you’ll find superstars like Cardi B, Simone Biles, and Ciara. They are high-profile members of the WAG circle, which stands for “Wives and Girlfriends” of professional athletes.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” says Atoya Burleson, wife of CBS National Correspondent and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson. “On one hand, seeing icons like Taylor Swift or Simone Biles bring this massive, fresh energy to the stands is exciting because it brings eyes to the game and business opportunities to the women. But on the other hand, it can feel very surface-level.”

She adds, “I want people to see the grit, not just the glam. It makes me feel protective of our culture; I want to ensure that as the spotlight gets brighter, the narrative stays authentic to the actual sacrifices we make and the impact we continue to have.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Atoya Burleson and honoree Nate Burleson attend 83rd Annual Father Of The Year Awards on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc.)

Actress Holly Robinson Peete doesn’t envy the attention that today’s WAGS garner. The star has been married to Rodney Peete, a former NFL Quarterback, for almost three decades.

“It makes me feel fortunate that I missed that era. I probably would’ve gotten Rodney cut from all the teams he played for!” she declares. “I’m an outspoken woman, and I don’t do well with lies and propaganda. So, I really feel for Cardi, Hailee [Steinfeld], and Taylor and Simone to have to deal with that so publicly. But they were also raised and built for social media. They know how to navigate it well.”

WAG Beginnings

“My first memories were as a girlfriend. I found that the wives were not extremely friendly and warm,” says Peete. I was the quarterback’s girlfriend, and we were going on an international trip with the team. I was on the plane, and none of the wives really talked to me except one, who is still my friend today. I think I had the extra added caveat that I was on a hit show (Hanging with Mr. Cooper) and they just assumed I was going to be a stuck-up snooty ‘blacktress’—so it was like a defensive energy.”

Burleson met her future husband at the University of Nevada, Reno, where she still holds track records and is in the Wolf Pack Hall of Fame. She recalls, “It was a whirlwind. One minute, I’m a student athlete in college in Nevada on top of the world with a championship ring, and the next, I’m packing up and heading to Minnesota with my man after he was drafted. There was no manual for navigating the logistics of a professional sports life. My earliest memory isn’t the lights or the stadium; it’s the realization that this life is a business and I have no idea what I’m doing. I remember being the ‘new kid on the block,’ trying to find my footing in a city where I didn’t know a soul, all while supporting Nate’s dreams. It taught me quickly that if you don’t have a plan and a support system, this industry can easily overwhelm you.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Kijafa Vick and Michael Vick attend the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

The multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, TV producer and fashion-forward Kijafa Vick, echoes her counterparts. Summoning those memories from the early 2000s when she was dating NFL legend and Norfolk State University head football coach Michael Vick, she too recalls a rough entry into the life.

“When I first met my husband, who, of course, was my boyfriend at the time, the women were not friendly, and I just remember being like, oh, my God, that’s such an awful feeling. So, I wanted to do something totally different,” she says. “Whenever I met a new girl, I wanted to embrace her. I wanted to make her feel loved, appreciated, and welcomed.”

These seasoned WAGS shifted the culture when they stepped into the world of a pro athlete’s spouse, clearing out the mean girl energy and creating the company they wanted to keep.

Service over Superficiality

The backdrop of this conversation took place in Downtown San Francisco at a true WAG headquarters: the milestone 25th Annual Off the Field NFL Players Wives Association Charity Fashion Show. This non-profit was founded in 2006 and combines philanthropy with sisterhood and coast-to-coast community impact.

“Off the Field is the gold standard for sisterhood in this league. These women are all about philanthropic works and sisterhood,” Burleson states. “We understand the ‘unspoken’ parts of the job. Merging sisterhood and service is vital because, as spouses, we are often the heartbeat of the community. When we come together for charity, we aren’t just ‘wives.’ We are a mobilized force.” She modeled in this year’s show, which raised more than $60,000 for three Bay Area non-profits.

“We’re actually doing work and we’re making an impact. So, when you think of the Off The Field NFL Wives organization, think of sisterhood and service, because we are a true sisterhood who believes in giving back and uplifting each other.” Powerful words from Lacey Leonard, wife of former defensive tackle Louis Leonard. Mr. Leonard is now in a wheelchair due to the tremendous pain he suffered while playing in the league.

Louis and Lacey Leonard – Mark Gunter

“I’m a caregiver. My husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s from playing in the NFL about three years ago. So it’s very important to practice self-care and be okay because sometimes caregivers need a break; they get burned out, too. Being involved in sisterhood, like Off The Field, is a safe space where I can be myself,” Leonard explains.

Peete reiterates how critical this elite community is when it comes to real-world crises. “We ride through all of the crazy milestones of being a football wife together. Health issues, retirement issues, it’s a lot less glamorous than people think. We have lost teammates to everything from suicide to ALS,” she says. “One of our former teammates was just murdered in a homeless encampment. As wives, we speak about these things together because only we really understand it from our perspective as caregivers. It’s very difficult at times.”

Championing Community

There’s nothing like a tribe that truly gets it, as Vick tells us. “The ladies I know are business owners. They are successful in their own right. They bring checks to the table, and they support the household as well.”

They’re also champions of important causes. “We produced fundraiser events for Parkinson’s disease and autism early on,” says Peete. “I remember one of our first fundraisers in Philadelphia when we were with the Eagles. It was 1995 and the Bulls were in town playing the Sixers. Michael Jordan showed up at our party and made us look extra good! We went on to do many events at the Super Bowl and we were able to raise so much money for Parkinson’s and autism. In fact, the HollyRod Foundation was the first beneficiary.”

“There is a unique power in the platform we’re given. Whether it’s through the InsideLINES Podcast or community events, being able to turn a ‘game’ into a vehicle for real change is incredible,” Burleson adds. “Seeing a woman regain her identity and use her influence for philanthropy, that’s where the real ‘win’ happens for me.”

Vick agrees. “We are on a platform, and why not use it for amazing things and amazing purposes and share it with other beautiful women? I’m all about supporting one another, giving back, and just being a girl’s girl.”

Elevating the Future

For Burleson, the future is bright for the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, especially when it comes to having an impact.

In service of others, she took her experiences and created the Ladies Playbook app. A hub of resources for relocating and giving women on all 32 teams an opportunity to reach out and ask questions about everything from supporting a child with special needs to finding a home for her family.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete attend the Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation’s 2025 Good Sam Award Luncheon at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

And Peete is grateful for the progress in the work she’s done to help families have uncomfortable conversations.

“When our son was diagnosed with autism, it was very challenging. Nobody was talking about autism then, and when little RJ would come to games, he would have sensory overload and would really struggle and couldn’t connect with the other NFL kids. We went on Oprah, CNN, ESPN, honey…we went everywhere. God put that in our lives for a reason. Now it’s so great to see so many players speak openly about their children’s autism diagnosis. It warms my heart to feel like we cracked the door open a little bit.”

WAGS are so much more than what pop culture portrays them to be. That includes caregivers, therapists, innovators, hosts, actresses, Olympians, advocates, and overall change-makers.

“I want to bury the ‘Real Housewives’ stereotype, the idea that we just shop and have lunch,” Burleson says. “I’ll always magnify the importance of mental wellness; you have to guard your peace in this fishbowl. Protecting our children from the noise and focusing on real-world issues like health advocacy for marginalized families, mentoring youth, and empowering parents with the tools they need to help their families thrive.”

She adds, “Life as an NFL spouse is a marathon of adaptability, and if you aren’t serving your community or your sisters, you’re missing the most rewarding part of the journey.”