The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: Visa-Friendly Countries For Travelers Ready To Leave The U.S.

Could the new American Dream be to earn an income in dollars and spend it in countries that offer a higher quality of life and a more affordable lifestyle? For an increasing number of Black Americans, this is becoming a reality.

Since a contentious election, the number of Americans moving from the U.S. to foreign countries has reportedly increased by 1,500%, and roughly four in 10 Americans have considered or plan to move abroad and believe that doing so could lead to greater happiness, according to a Harris poll.

With millions of Black Americans contemplating leaving the U.S., you may wonder: which countries are the easiest to move to? Which offer visa-friendly options for Black Americans? What is the quality of life like in those countries compared to the United States? We’re here to share some insights. Here are a few of the most visa-friendly countries for Black Americans considering moving abroad. These destinations offer a better cost of living, an improved quality of life, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Mexico

This southern neighboring country is a smoother option for Black travelers to move to without as many logistics as other places. There are communities for Black expats and digital nomads, and Mexico offers a 39% lower cost of living than the United States.

For stays of 180 days or less, U.S. citizens with a valid U.S. passport do not need a visa to enter Mexico. Americans can apply for up to a four-year residency in Mexico for a more permanent option. You first apply for a visa, and then when you arrive in the country, you can exchange it for a Temporary Resident Card within 30 days at the National Migration Institute.

The Temporary Resident Card is issued for one year of residency and can be renewed annually for up to four years. This allows you to live in the country, and after four years of residency, you can apply for a Mexican passport. There are requirements, which you can see on Mexico’s consular website.

“Getting residency in Mexico was refreshingly straightforward, especially compared to the red tape I’ve seen others encounter elsewhere,” says traveler Marcia Hylton, who applied and got her Mexican residency as an American.

“I chose Mexico for many reasons: the warmth of the people, my desire to master the Spanish language, the rich culture, and the best part—no minimum stay requirement,” Hylton says. “As someone battling autoimmune symptoms, I wanted a place that embraced a slower, more thoughtful way of living, and Mexico has that in spades.”

Albania

Albania offers Americans the ability to stay visa-free for one year. You can move to this Southern European country and you have one year to decide if it’s for you. Should you determine it is, you’d need to apply for one of their visa options for more extended stays.

The cost of living there is reportedly 66% lower than in the United States. Also, when it comes to being Black in Albania, travelers report a positive experience.

Colombia

This South American country has become popular for expats, digital nomads, and especially Black travelers. The cost of living is reported to be 64% less than in the United States.

Black travelers are moving to Colombia for cultural reasons, and there are great Black Colombian communities found in places such as Medellin and Cartagena™. It’s also easy to get to, as it is a less than four-hour flight from the southern U.S.

Americans can stay in Colombia visa-free for 90 days and request an extension of up to 90 additional days from the Colombian immigration authority, which gives them 180 days in the country in a calendar year.

Colombia has various visa options for longer-term stays, with a newer digital nomad visa being a popular choice for Black Americans moving to the country. There are also visas for buying property, investing, and starting a business there, giving you long-term visas and a chance to earn a second citizenship.

I lived in Colombia for two years. I applied for and received a student visa, and I can tell you firsthand that the visa application process is straightforward.

Thailand

Thailand offers Black Americans the opportunity to save money, build wealth, and enjoy a better quality of life in a more welcoming place. The cost of living in the country is reported to be 122% less than in the United States, and there are large Black expat and digital nomad communities.

Americans can come to Thailand visa-free for 60 days, which can be extended for another 30 days at a local visa office. The country also offers a variety of visa options for staying longer, including business, retirement, and education visas. Popular options include the Thailand Elite Visa, a long-term visa offering residency for five, 10, or 20 years. The other popular option is the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), Thailand’s version of a digital nomad visa, a five-year option.

I’ve traveled to 88 countries and lived in 20. I’m one of those Black Americans leaving the U.S. for good after being approved for the five-year DTV visa. The process of getting a longer-term visa in Thailand is straightforward should I want to stay longer than five years. I’ve also met many Black travelers in Thailand who’ve moved here and enjoyed a positive experience.

Vietnam

This Southeast Asian country’s cost of living is reported to be 65% less than in the United States. Americans have to apply for an e-visa and can initially stay 90 days. Vietnam also offers a variety of visa options for staying longer, including ones for business, retirement, work, and education.

There are Black communities of Americans who moved or are moving to Vietnam, such as BLACK IN SAIGON and FexBlack Vietnam.

France

Moving to France can be the gateway to Europe for Black travelers. The cost of living is reported to be 26% less than in the United States. There are groups for Black travelers, such as Black Everywhere®—Paris and Expats of Color in Paris, France.

Americans can come to France for 90 days visa-free every 180 days. You can stay 90 days the first half of the year and then 90 days the second half of the year, an American’s allowance in Europe’s Schengen area.

France offers various visa options for staying longer. These include business, retirement, work, professional, and education visas. A popular choice is France’s Long Stay Visa. It’s a one-year visa that is renewable each year with no limit. After five years, you can apply for a French residency card.

There are many countries where Black travelers can enjoy a lower cost of living and a higher quality of life. With the challenges and uncertainties in the United States, it might be time to explore places where you’ll feel safer and more respected. This is just a start. (And we’ll be sure to delve into areas on the African continent next!) The world is full of options.