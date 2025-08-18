Viola Davis Rings In Her 60th Birthday With Husband In Luxurious Cabo Celebration

Viola Davis/Instagram

Multi-award-winning actress Viola Davis has reached a milestone age that not everyone sees – 60. To celebrate life, the actress took a trip down to the luxurious Cabo San Lucas. Davis was all smiles with her longtime husband, Julius Tennon, and surrounded by loved ones in the snaps she shared on social media.

“Best-kept secret? 60 is fabulous! I couldn’t feel any more blessed or loved,” her caption began.

“​Sixty years of love, lessons, and living with my whole heart. I’m so grateful for every single birthday wish, for the incredible people I get to share this life with, and for the unforgettable moments created at @suncabovacations. ​Here’s to the next chapter—deeper, freer, louder. 🥂❤️”

In the footage shared, Davis was seen taking a dip in the pool with her husband, being serenaded with a birthday cake, and dancing with friends.

Several of the Oscar-winning artist’s celeb peers loved on her in the comment section wishing her a happy birthday.

“60 never looked or felt so good !!!❤️,” Halle Berry wrote. Nia Long also took a moment out of her day to show love writing, “Happy birthday, gorgeous lady! ❤️.”

Taraji P. Henson joined the comment section party writing, “Happy Birthday beautiful 🎉🥳🎊🥳🎂🎈❤️”

Earlier this month, Davis reflected on her life while talking to PEOPLE at the AFI Conservatory Class of 2025 Commencement in Los Angeles.

“I’m getting ready to be 60,” Davis said. The actress received the school’s Doctorate of Fine Arts degree, honoris causa, for contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image.

“I don’t want to be completely kumbaya this morning,” Davis added, “but little Viola is always very close by. And I always saw her as damaged, but she wasn’t. She had a lot of beautiful qualities in her. I always want to honor her.”

Davis has achieved remarkable career success, maintained a loving marriage, and raised a beautiful daughter over the course of her 60 years. Happy birthday to a living legend and queen!