‘Married At First Sight’ Alum Briana And Vincent Are Feeling ‘Excited And Blessed’ After Gender Reveal

It’s a girl!

That’s what parents-to-be and Married at First Sight Season 12 success story Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are having. The couple found out recently through a cute gender reveal, firing off a confetti canon that sprayed the couple in pink. In photos, they both looked ecstatic about the news, and that’s because they genuinely are.

“A sweet Baby Girl! We’re so excited and blessed,” Myles said. “I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger! I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role! I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system.”

As for Vincent, he said he’s just happy to have the chance to be a dad. Being a #GirlDad is just the cherry on top.

“Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions,” he shared. “I was never ‘Team Boy or Girl,’ because all I want is a healthy baby. I will say that it’s exciting to know the gender! I can see the tea parties, and Daddy’s girl vibes running through my head. I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl. Praying for a smooth delivery, and a safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my baby girl!”

Vincent and Briana announced back in July that they were officially starting their family and were over the moon about it.

“We married as strangers and now, together we are growing our family!” the couple shared in a joint statement to ESSENCE. “Can’t wait to meet our precious baby and shower him or her with love. Our greatest adventure awaits us and we couldn’t be more excited!”

The parents-to-be met at the altar in 2020, which is when filming for Season 12 of Married at First Sight in Atlanta began. They ended up being the only couple out of five that stayed together.