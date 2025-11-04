Who Is Venus Williams’s Fiancé? 5 Things To Know About Andrea Preti

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Venus Williams has long been admired for her grace, athleticism, and quiet confidence both on and off the tennis court. Now, the tennis icon is set to enter a new phase: wife life. The athlete got engaged to Italian-Danish actor and model Andrea Preti in 2025, and seems to have found someone who matches her poise and ambition. The two recently stepped out for the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, looking lovely.

Williams, 45, confirmed their engagement in July 2025 after months of speculation. While being interviewed after a singles match in July, she made it clear that she’s officially off the market.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she replied.

Williams and Preti’s love story first made headlines in the summer of 2024 when the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic boat trip along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. At the time, they kept their relationship low-key, but fans immediately noticed their chemistry.

In January, Williams also posted a selfie with her soon-to-be husband on her Instagram Stories while they were in the Bahamas, referring to him as “the best company.”

It looks like the wedding date is fast approaching, seeing as Williams was spotted during an outing in Italy wearing a custom white sun hat with the words “SIG.RA PRETI” (Mrs. in Italian) written on the back in September. There were also allegedly other people at the outing wearing “Team Groom” and “Team Bride” T-shirts, suggesting that bridal shower festivities were underway.

While Williams has always kept her love life private, fans are eager to know more about the man who captured her heart. Here’s what we learned about the Italian actor so far.

He Has a Multinational Upbringing

Preti is an international man. He was born in Denmark in 1988. However, during his teenage years, his family decided to relocate to Italy. Despite being born in Denmark, Preti identifies as half Danish and half Italian in his Instagram bio.

He’s Hit a Few Runways

After leaving Denmark for Italy, Preti spent his early years working the runway. His good looks and tall frame landed him gigs across Europe, and based on his social media page, he’s still into modeling and loves fine threads. Most recently, he was spotted attending the Gucci Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Actor Andrea Preti, fiance to Venus Williams, reacts after a point against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He’s an Actor, Writer, and Producer

After modeling, Preti pivoted onto the big screen. He studied acting at the Susan Batson Studio in New York City, developing his craft formally. The artist was the writer, director and actor of his first film in 2014, One More Day, and has gone on to do a few smaller projects. Preti has also appeared on the Italian TV series Un Professore.

He Supported Her Comeback at the 2025 US Open

Beyond the romance, Preti has been a major source of motivation for Williams as she continues to compete at an elite level in her 40s. The tennis legend revealed that his encouragement played a big role in helping her stay focused during her comeback.

During an interview after a singles match in July, Williams emphasised how Preti inspired her when she felt like “coasting” and helped her push through training and competition.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams replied. “You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

A month after that interview, on August 25, during Williams’s US Open return, Preti was front row and center, cheering his woman on.

Similar to Williams, we don’t know a lot about Preti’s dating history, but we do know he’s been with a tennis player in the past. Prior to Williams, the actor was with Italian tennis player Susanna Giovanardi. In April 2024, they attended the Challengers movie premiere in Rome and were photographed exchanging smooches.