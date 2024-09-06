Venus Williams On Her Partnership With Downy, Prioritizing Self-Care, And New Book ‘Strive’

Downy

I’m unsure if anyone looks forward to doing laundry, as it can be tiresome, but it must be done somehow.

Tennis champion Venus Williams shares a similar sentiment but decided to partner with Downy to lighten her load, as their newest laundry odor remover, Rinse & Refresh, helps rinse away the most stubborn odor and residue trapped within the funkiest fabrics that take a hit from smelly sweat, and as a tennis player, it’s super helpful. “So I am really particular about my laundry because I need my clothes, especially my match clothes to be perfect. And if I’m on tour, I love when I have the chance to rent my own place instead of a hotel, because then I can control my own laundry. What I love about Downy’s Rinse and Refresh is that it’s not a fabric softener or detergent; it is a fabric rinse, so it works differently. It penetrates the fibers to break down the sources of odor, Williams said to ESSENCE.

She continued, “Sometimes when you wash a load, you realize all the smell isn’t completely gone. But when I use the Rinse and Refresh, the process is easier. It’s just one wash, and then onto the dryer.”

From workout fits, sports uniforms, and sweat towels to athleisure and all other washable fabrics, Downy Rinse & Refresh works to fight odor in just one wash, guaranteed. “Those who work out or play a sport know what it means to sweat, which leads to stink that sometimes lingers even after washing your fabrics,” says Mike Hartman, Senior Brand Director, North America at Downy. “Teaming up with one of the greatest tennis champions of all time shines a light on the intense role of sweat in athletic performance and how Downy Rinse & Refresh is trusted to fight odor. The essential fabrics work as hard as you do, and Downy Rinse & Refresh tackles the sweat in just one wash, guaranteed*.”

Recognizing that one in three households say they suffer from an odor problem when it comes to their laundry and one out of four consumers rewash at least half of their loads to get rid of stubborn smells, Downy knows consumers need a deep cleansing fabric rinse they can rely on. Downy Rinse & Refresh is safe for all clothes and is recommended for use on fabrics with stubborn odor and residue. It works differently than laundry detergent and fabric softener to penetrate fibers and break down the source of deep-set odor versus covering it up.

“Tennis can get really sweaty, so my outfits and sweat towel are essential for managing perspiration, which helps me maintain a firm grip on my racquet, see clearly and stay cool as possible. Clean fabrics can make a major difference in my performance,” says Williams, tennis champion. “I’m a huge fan of Downy Rinse & Refresh for rinsing away the odor and residue from my sweatiest fabrics. The crisp, refreshing Cool Cotton scent is my favorite and I love that it’s free of dyes and heavy perfumes, making it gentle on sensitive skin.”

While doing your laundry can be a form of self-care or simply just an accomplishment, Williams also finds creative ways of practicing wellness outside of tennis through cool hobbies, like escape rooms. “My biggest hobby, is escape rooms. When traveling, I’ll start the day at 6 am and my only free time is to do an escape room at 11 pm. It’s an interesting mental challenge,” Williams says.

In addition to her love of escape rooms, Williams enjoys educating people on the importance of self-care through discipline, as highlighted within her newest book, Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome, which will be available on September 10th. Williams’s book covers the gamut of wellness, self-care, and self-empowerment through her STRIVE strategy: a winning combination of holistic and scientific approaches to wellness and performance that focuses on making self-improvements reachable and attainable. For Williams, the book is a summation of how she’s lived her life successfully over the years, and it offers a blueprint for others to follow suit. “I got to a point where I just want to share what I’ve learned. I want people to live well and live their best life.

Williams also wants people to know how consistency can improve their lives, which she shares in her book. “The book talks about the importance of discipline and perseverance and also just adding some fun and levity to wellness routines. It’s all about getting people into wellness routines, whether it’s how you eat or how you think; it is so important, right? We want to encourage others to think through how they infuse wellness into every day until it becomes a consistent and manageable routine. Discipline is freedom, so those who are not disciplined have less freedom and less options.”

Although wellness should center discipline, self-care should be fun, especially for Black women, who have to handle multiple external stressors, and Williams agrees.

Black women had so much responsibility in our lives, but now the world is opening up for us. So with that, we can create more opportunities for now in the next generation, but also enjoy ourselves.”