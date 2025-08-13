Barbie Honors Venus Williams With Special Doll in ‘Inspiring Women’ Series

Getty

Tennis icon Venus Williams has spent a significant amount of her life breaking barriers and now, she’s officially a Barbie.

Barbie announced they’ll be honoring the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion with her very own doll in their prestigious Inspiring Women series. The recognition is long overdue for the woman who not only dominated on the court but also forever changed the game in 2007, when she led the fight for equal prize money for women in professional tennis.

“Barbie proudly welcomes tennis legend Venus Williams to our Inspiring Women series,” says Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel. “Her fearless advocacy for pay equity forever changed the game, paving the way for future generations to dream bigger. Venus is a shining example of courage, resilience, and empowerment.”

Just as Barbie has spent multiple decades inspiring girls to believe they can be anything, Venus continues to embody courage, vision, and unwavering dedication to equity.

Williams’ vision extended to the creation of the barbie as the 45-year-old collaborated closely on the design to ensure every detail reflected her style and story. The doll wears the same white tennis dress from her history-making 2007 Grand Slam victory, which was the win that made her a five-time champion and the first woman in tennis to earn equal prize money at a top-level tournament. To make the look authentic, Barbie included a green gem necklace inspired by the accessories she wore that day, plus a wristband, tennis racket, and ball.

The Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams doll will be available for $38 starting August 15 on Mattel Shop. Barbie Club 59 members get first dibs on August 14 at 9 p.m. PT. For $9.99 a year, this premium membership offers access to exclusive dolls, priority shopping windows, and even the chance to vote on new designs.

Venus sees the honor of becoming a barbie as a full-circle moment.

“Growing up, I was taught early on that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance,” she said. “I hope this doll encourages young people to dream big, know their worth, and pursue their goals with confidence and heart.”

The Inspiring Women series has previously celebrated icons such as Dr. Maya Angelou, Madam C.J. Walker, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, and Billie Jean King. By joining this list, Venus cements her legacy not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but as a role model whose impact extends far beyond the tennis court.