Plant-Based In The Big Easy: Where To Eat Vegan In New Orleans

Crawfish. Alligator. Shrimp. Oysters. Sausage. Pork. Smothered chicken. Meat is often central to some of the signature meals that locals and visitors alike clamor for in New Orleans. And for those who enjoy it all, from seafood to wild meats, lean ones and more, the sky is the limit when it comes to what you can eat. Gumbo, jambalaya, fried catfish, fried shrimp po’ boys. However, for those who prefer plant-based offerings, if you’re unsure where to go, your stomach might be left growling.

You’ll be glad to know, though, that the city, resplendent with fantastic restaurants with fare of all kinds, is also stacked with great vegan options. No one goes hungry in the Crescent City.

If you’re in town for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, or visiting at any other time of year and you’re looking for vegan fare in between all the fun (and cocktail sipping), add these hot spots, both fully vegan, and others offering some vegan options, to your itinerary.

Options vary by day, but they’re always delicious. From Cashew Mac (i.e., vegan mac and cheese) to Okra Gumbo, Barbecue Cauliflower, and Chickpea Cakes, you’ll eat wonderfully.

The vegan bakery and cafe offers everything from sandwiches like the Muffanada and Mighty Melt (one with vegan Italian ham, another with a veggie burger patty), delectable breads and pastries, and coffees to give you the fuel you need to keep up with the energy of the buzzing city.

A perfect spot for plant-based lovers to visit with their favorite meat-eaters, Original Thought offers plates that can be made vegan or include meat. Try the Loaded Veggie Dog, the Chickpea Salad Sandwich, Sea Moss Smoothie, and more.

Known for hearty and wholesome dishes, people visit this establishment for everything from the Edamame Dumplings, the Unbeetable Burger, Butternut Squash Pizza, the Scottish Steelhead “Salmon” (really smoked onion farro), and much more.

The menu, offering traditional fare, is for all, but plant-based standouts include the vegan beignets, vegan crab cakes, vegan po’ boys, vegan okra gumbo with rice, and more.

One of our staff’s favorites when visiting the city, the Avocado Fries, Crabless Crab Cakes, Lemon Pepper Oyster Bite Wrap, Quinoa Jambalaya, Jackfruit Ribs, and a nourishing salad menu keep us satisfied every time.

This spot, offering highly rated Mediterranean meals, including some vegan-friendly options, has a menu that features a Falafel Platter, flash-fried Brussels sprouts, pickled cauliflower, and an extensive wine selection that folks rave about.

For fans of Indian food, Good Karma gets good reviews for items like the Malaysian Curry Bowl, Bhima Veggie Burger, Masala Dosa (fermented crepe), and fruit-filled, healthy smoothies.

Jam-packed with nutritious options, offerings include the Vegan Belgian Waffle, Almond Berry Toast, Avocado Toast, smoothies and smoothie bowls, as well as vegan cupcakes and muffins to satisfy your sweet tooth.

For people who know you can’t beat the flavors of a po’ boy made in New Orleans, the 219 Dauphine’s Killer PoBoys menu has some satisfying options, including the Thai BBQ Tofu Po’ boy, Roasted Sweet Potato, and Roasted Cauliflower.