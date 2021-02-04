Loading the player…

Nothing soothes the soul and satisfies the taste buds quite like our favorite comfort foods. If your New Year’s resolution or lifestyle change has included adapting a plant-based diet, it’s not uncommon to find yourself longing for some of your favorite dishes that no longer fit your new eating habits.

But, not to worry—”Plant-Based Princess” Dymetra Pernell has the perfect recipe! The culinary expert recently joined us at our virtual ESSENCE Wellness House to walk us through how to make the ultimate vegan Chick’n Alfredo. Watch the video above try out this delicious recipe.

