This GLP-1 Is Helping Vanessa Williams Combat Menopause-Related Weight Gain

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Vanessa Williams attends The 2026 Powerlist Celebration Of Black Excellence Awards at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on October 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

If you’ve seen actress Vanessa Williams lately, it’s safe to say she appears to be aging backwards. One of the reasons for her impressive glow-up in her 60s is taking the GLP-1 Mounjaro for weight loss.

During an interview for Hello! Magazine, the former beauty queen revealed she’s been taking drugs to aid in weight loss for the past two years because of challenges brought on by menopause.

“It’s a game‑changer,” Williams told the outlet. “When I turned 60, I was like: ‘I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?’”

Mounjaro is an FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes and improve blood sugar control. The active ingredient in the drug is approved under the brand name Zepbound, which is specifically for weight management in adults struggling with obesity or related conditions.

“My 50s were hard. I started perimenopause in my late forties but suddenly, at 51, it’s crazy how your body changes,” she said. “You feel out of control because you’re working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to.”

Seeing as menopause can throw your hormones out of whack due to your ovaries decreasing the production of key hormones like estrogen and progesterone, Williams is also taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and recently started NAD+ injections.

The latter is a form of wellness therapy used to replenish Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+), a critical coenzyme found in every cell of your body. It helps convert food into energy and plays a vital role in DNA repair.

“Science is amazing,” the former Ugly Betty star said. “I’m like: ‘What’s next? Bring it on!'”

Multiple celebrities have been candid about their use of GLP-1s to support their weight-loss efforts over the past couple of years. Some include Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Kym Whitley, Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd, Kandi Burruss, and Tracy Morgan to name a few.