Vanessa Williams Reveals She’s Been Divorced Since 2021

Actress Vanessa Williams is taking being low-key to new heights. The actress revealed she has been divorced since 2021, and it’s pretty impressive how she managed to keep the split quiet and off the media’s radar. Williams, 61, married for the third time in July 2015 when she wed businessman Jim Skrip in Buffalo, New York. They initially met in Egypt on a Nile River cruise.

In a cover story for PEOPLE, the actress and singer shared that their marriage ended amicably about four years ago, but she didn’t reveal the reason for the breakup.

“I’m doing what I love, and I’m in love with life,” she said when asked about the state of her romantic life. “There is not one person that I’m in love with, but I’m in love with everybody.”

The third time wasn’t a charm for the actress, but their love story started strong. The first year of marriage with Skrip was dreamy as the couple had two weddings. The first was a ceremony and elaborate. It was an Egyptian-themed event held at St. Stanislaus Church and the Statler City event hall, which paid homage to where they met.

“I felt like an Egyptian goddess and that was exactly the theme I was going for,” Williams explained back in 2015. The second wedding happened less than a year later, and it was a catholic ceremony at her home church. The stunning actress looked just as gorgeous the second time around, and they seemed to be enamored with one another.

“Jim is a real man. You want somebody in your life who has integrity, who is solid, who knows who he is. He’s romantic and he’s a great guy,” she said at the time.

The actress has been married twice prior to this. Between 1987 and 1997, she was the wife of Roman Hervey II, and they had three children together who are now adults in their thirties: Melanie, Jillian, and Devin. The beauty was also married to NBA star Rick Fox from 1999 to 2004, and they share one adult daughter named Sasha.

While Williams is currently single, she’s embracing the stress-free life that can accompany being unmarried with grown kids.

“I love my freedom,” she told PEOPLE. “I love being alive, having options in my life, and being surrounded by beautiful things, great people, and wonderful opportunities.”