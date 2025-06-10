Getty

Some people may not be aware that Vanessa Simmons has been dating Mike Wayans for some time now. That’s because Simmons is determined to keep her love life private and out of the limelight. This is contrary to her siblings, who have had front-facing relationships in the past. She recently appeared on her brother JoJo Simmons’ podcast, “For Good Podcast,” and discussed her views on relationships.

“Because I feel like for myself there are just pieces of my life that I’d like to keep to myself and privacy is power and what’s secret is sacred. Doesn’t go for everything but for myself, we were on TV from what? I think I was like 20. From 20 years old and we spent almost eight years on TV that was a lot of our life we gave to the public and so when I had the opportunity to just reel it in and keep some things to myself, I enjoyed that. Sometimes putting too much eyes ruins things.”

Many of us watched her brother JoJo’s wedding to Tanice Amira on Growing Up Hip Hop, as well as her sister Angela’s relationship with Yo Gotti, unfold in real time.

Wayans and Simmons have been in a relationship since 2005. They gave birth to their daughter Ava in 2014. Back in 2017, Simmons explained that they weren’t ready to expand their family by having more children.

“Dealing with a 3-year-old is very challenging, but I think eventually yes [we will have more kids] after Mike and I tie the knot,” the Growing Up Hip Hop star shared with ET’s Courtney Tezeno on Tuesday.

Even during her days on Growing Up Hip Hop, Simmons made it a point to keep her romance with Wayans out of the spotlight.

“Relationships are hard as it is,” she said to Bossip back in 2017. “Adding the public to it can get more messy. I just try to keep as low a profile as I can and focus on my work.”

Simmons is also intentional about keeping Ava out of the public eye and always from public scrutiny.

“I just like to keep a little bit lower profile,”she explained to Bossip. “It’s hard to display your life and have people judge everything about you. I just want to keep [Ava’s] life as normal as possible for as long as possible.”