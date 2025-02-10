Let’s Toast: The 2024 U.S. Bartender Of The Year On The Must-Have Cocktail Recipes For Valentine’s Day

Getty Images

You’re at the bar and ready to order. But wait. Do you go with the tried and true cocktail or sip on something new for the new year? With this economy and rising prices of, well, pretty much everything, it can be tempting to stick to the usual so you don’t waste your money. However, Kapri Robinson, 2024 Bartender of the Year, has a suggestion: “One thing I do run into a lot is that people try something [new] and they don’t like it and then they’re forcing themselves to drink it,” says the DC-based bartender at Allegory, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Robinson is an advocate of tasting, trying, and having a baseline of likes and dislikes. “At least know some of the main things that you like,” she says. “Sweet versus sour. Spicy versus bitter. Something booze-forward or bubbly.” Knowing where your tastebuds stand can make a significant difference and even help a bartender direct you to the right drink.

Though Robinson typically gravitates towards a cognac old-fashioned if she’s sipping on something at home, she’s really feeling Sotol right now. “It’s been something I’ve been introducing people to, and I’ve been making espresso martinis with it.” The Mexican spirit has an earthy smokiness to it, so it might not be for every taste, but Robinson says to give it a try if you see it at a bar or pick up a bottle at your local shop. In addition to tasting great in an espresso martini, it also works well in a paloma or margarita.

In addition to the actual spirits, a few seasonal ingredients and simple syrups really make a cocktail shine. Robinson says that substituting bottled lime juice for freshly squeezed truly makes a difference. Also, mastering the art of using simple syrup adds not only to the flavor, but also to the texture of a drink. Robinson suggests trying a ginger syrup and adding it to your favorite Collins cocktail or anything bubbly. She says the ginger, even just a dash, has a small amount of spice and feels like a refreshing “nice hug.” That kick can easily be achieved at home by peeling and slicing fresh ginger, blending it with water until very fine, and straining.

For anyone celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s, or just having a solo night this week, don’t just think of flowers in the bouquet form. Rosebuds can also be incorporated into a cocktail. “I’m a big fan of making syrups with dried rosebuds,” says Robinson. Just steep a half a cup of rosebuds in hot water for a few minutes, strain, and add sugar. It adds a floral earthiness to a range of drinks. Robinson says you can also use a few rosebuds as a garnish to beautify any cocktail.

But before you start whipping and mixing, if there’s one instrument Robinson says everyone should have, it’s a jigger to pour alcohol. She calls this “the best tool” and it will only set you back a few bucks. The difference between one or two ounces of a spirit or syrup can mean a world of difference in a cocktail, so this measuring tool is priceless. “Take your time to measure things out,” Robinson says. “The measurements for cocktails really do matter because it creates that balance that people enjoy.”

If you’re ready to whip up a cocktail at home for Valentine’s Day or want to know what to test out next time you’re at the bar, Robinson shared two of her favorite recipes, including one incorporating the rosebud simple syrup.

Rose wine refreshing summer drink in crystal champagne saucer and coupe glasses on sunny day. Garden party cocktail and pink mocktail. Elevated view

Rosé 75

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1 oz gin or cognac

Shake the cocktail and strain into a champagne coupe or flute. Top with sparkling rosé. This is a great cocktail to enjoy with a rose buds syrup and garnish.

Peach Gimlet

1 oz lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz Giffard Peche De Vigne Liqueur (or any peach liqueur)

2 oz gin

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Combine ingredients before shaking and straining into a coupe glass.