Usher Shared The Sweetest Photos From His Daughter’s Recital

Some of us are so used to seeing Usher Raymond in his superstardom that we may forget he’s a dad when he’s not on stage. The singer took a break from feeding fans cherries to attend his daughter Sovereign Bo’s recital. If you haven’t seen Sovereign, she stole her dad’s whole face.

“You yo daddy girl” Nothin’ like coming home from the road in time to catch Sovë’s recital. I love my boys but I’m in full #girldad mode. 💞,” Usher wrote in the post caption.

For the performance, little Sovereign was pretty in pink. She wore her hair in a braided updo and accessorized the braids with a hot pink bow. The princess wore coordinated outfits with her peers, which included a pink sleeveless jacket and tulle skirt. Baby girl also had a bouquet of pink flowers that her dad assumedly gave her.

Jenn Goicoechea—Sovereign’s mom and Usher’s wife–took time out to comment on the award-winning artist’s post showing her man and daughter some love.

“Yoooooooo it’s the R&B Cover pose. Sovë… Mommy loves you and so proud of you!!!” she commented, referring to one of the pictures of Usher and Sovereign posing with one another.

Sovereign made Usher a girl dad and is currently the singer’s only daughter. She was born on Sept. 24, 2020 and bursted into the world a month early. ​​

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher wrote after her birth. “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

The Yeah! artist put thought into choosing his little one’s name. In a 2021 interview with Extra, he explained how they decided on Sovereign.

“Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name,” he shared. “She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’ ”

Raymond is also a father to 3 other kids, including his eldest Usher Raymond V, Naviyd Ely, and the baby of the clan, Sire Castrello.