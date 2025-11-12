Usher Brings His Signature Style To Baccarat With A Stunning Limited-Edition Tumbler

Baccarat

Global superstar Usher has teamed up with the legendary French crystal house Baccarat for a collaboration that embodies his signature style and timeless sophistication. The collaboration is birthing a new tumbler that can be a staple piece for sipping and indulging during upcoming holiday festivities.

Launched on November 12, the Baccarat x Usher Harmonie Tumbler reimagines one of the Maison’s most recognizable designs: the Harmonie glass. The new tumbler has a sleek, slanted base that feels as dynamic as the Confessions artist himself.

For Usher, this partnership was years in the making. The singer has long been an admirer of the brand, often naturally spotted with his own Baccarat tumbler at major moments: think the Met Gala, his Super Bowl halftime after-party, and countless fashion week appearances. For the R&B superstar, the tumbler adds a finishing touch to his already polished aesthetic.

Baccarat

With his first official collaboration with Baccarat, the star channels their centuries-old craftsmanship through a fresh, modern perspective. The glass’s slanted base plays with imbalance and pays homage to movement and rhythm, which are signature aspects of Usher’s artistry. At the same time, it nods to an emerging design trend—wobbly or wavy glassware.

The result is a piece that feels at once bold and timeless. It balances the precision and luxury of Baccarat’s crystal-making with the crooner’s playful and creative essence. With only 500 pieces available worldwide, the tumbler is an exclusive piece.

The Baccarat x Usher Harmonie Tumbler is retailing for $220 and is available for presale on baccarat.com. The presale precedes the brand’s highly anticipated flagship opening in New York City’s Meatpacking District on November 18. The tumbler officially hits Baccarat boutiques, including the new NYC location at 33 Ninth Avenue, on November 19.

Whether you’re a collector, a design enthusiast, a spirit lover, or simply a fan of the icon, this collaboration captures the essence of celebration and craftsmanship. It’s also a reminder of what a mix of modern fun and tradition can create.