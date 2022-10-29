5 Unique Experiences To Have On Your Next Trip To LA

When tourists think of Los Angeles, the first thing that comes to mind is usually the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rodeo Drive, and Disneyland. And while those are definitely bucket-list worthy attractions, the City of Angels undoubtedly has more to offer for every type of traveler. Boasting world-class food, entertainment, museums, nightlife and, of course, multiple award-winning theme parks, it’s no wonder that nearly 50 million eager visitors make the trip to the West Coast (or “best” coast, for some) each year.

It’s easy to get lost in a city so large and with so many things to do — but even when you’re called to do the ordinary, it’s important to remember that there are many experiences begging to be discovered. If you’re looking for a unique experience or some lesser-known things to do in the city, look no further. Here are 5 unique and memorable things to do on your next trip to Los Angeles.