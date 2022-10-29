5 Unique Experiences To Have On Your Next Trip To LA

When tourists think of Los Angeles, the first thing that comes to mind is usually the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rodeo Drive, and Disneyland. And while those are definitely bucket-list worthy attractions, the City of Angels undoubtedly has more to offer for every type of traveler. Boasting world-class food, entertainment, museums, nightlife and, of course, multiple award-winning theme parks, it’s no wonder that nearly 50 million eager visitors make the trip to the West Coast (or “best” coast, for some) each year.
It’s easy to get lost in a city so large and with so many things to do — but even when you’re called to do the ordinary, it’s important to remember that there are many experiences begging to be discovered. If you’re looking for a unique experience or some lesser-known things to do in the city, look no further. Here are 5 unique and memorable things to do on your next trip to Los Angeles.
01
Rent an exotic car from Beverly Hills Car Rental to drive up the coast.
A staple in Beverly Hills that offers high-end and exotic to LA visitors and celebrities who are looking to explore Los Angeles or just need a sharp set of wheels for a short period, Beverly Hills Car Rental
is a must-do in curated luxury travel. Enjoy one of the largest selections of new, high-end automobiles including those from Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Porsche.
02
Roller skating in Venice Beach.
Strap on a pair of skates and join in the resurgence of outdoor roller skating in Santa Monica along the boardwalk, while learning more about the unique history of Black skaters in LA. Plus, there are rentable bikes in the area so your friends can join the ride with you.
03
Forest bathing at The Arboretum.
Is there anything more “LA” than forest bathing? Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin yoku, forest bathing has been proven to boost immune strength, reduce stress, and improve cognitive functioning, and it also provides the opportunity to deepen our relationship with the natural world. The Los Angeles Arboretum offers guided walks with a certified guide to help you experience this unique tradition.
04
Rock climbing at Rock N Rope Adventures.
Book a thrilling outdoor rock climbing adventure at Rock N Rope Adventures in Malibu, with a professionally-led class or private lesson. This unique and challenging sport will let you test your limits while learning the basics of rock climbing safety and technique in the beautiful Malibu Creek State Park.
05
Horseback riding at Sunset Ranch.
Take an evening tour of the Hollywood Hills by horseback at Sunset Ranch Hollywood, and enjoy incredible views of the LA Basin and Hollywood Sign.