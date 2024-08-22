Health Matters: Unexpected Factors That Contribute To Hair Loss

Getty

Grief can appear unexpectedly, such as loss of appetite, motivation, and even hair loss.

According to Penn Medicine, hair loss affects over 80 million Americans, including over 40 million men and 20 million women. The most common type of hair loss is androgenetic alopecia, which is hereditary and affects more than 50 million men and 30 million women. Other causes of hair loss besides grief might include chemotherapy, various illnesses, COVID-19, and fevers. The American Academy of Dermatology initially declared August National Hair Loss Awareness Month to educate people about hair loss causes and treatments and help them realize that they aren’t alone if they suffer hair loss.

According to Penn Medicine, physical or emotional stress may cause hair loss (alopecia). Emotional stress may cause one-half to three-quarters of scalp hair to shed. If exposed to chronic stress, hair may fall out more than expected, caused by telogen effluvium. Telogen effluvium causes hair to come out in handfuls when you shampoo, comb, or even run your hands through your hair. However, you may not notice your condition for weeks to months.

Additionally, hair loss can have many causes, including unexpected factors such as:

Medications: Hair loss can be a side effect of various medicines for cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, gout, and high blood pressure. Other drugs that can cause hair loss include lithium, beta-blockers, warfarin, heparin, amphetamines, and levodopa.

Stressful events: Hair loss can be caused by stressful events like childbirth, recovering from birth, losing a loved one, or severe psychological stress at work or home environments.

Nutritional deficiencies: Sometimes, you don’t receive enough iron, protein, and other critical nutrients in your diet, which can cause hair loss or thinning.

Haircare: Although you may love your braids, weaves, and other extensions, those styles may contribute to your hair loss.

While there aren’t effective treatments for hair loss, there are solutions like surgical procedures and medications that can slow the process and replace lost hair. Some tips for managing hair loss include: