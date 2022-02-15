A “Broken” Tyrese Announces The Death Of His Mom: Photos Of Mother And Son Over The Years

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Actor and singer Tyrese is mourning the death of his mother. She passed following a health crisis that involved pneumonia and COVID-19 and left her in a coma since early February. He shared the heartbreaking news on Valentine’s Day.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying [for] my mother this is the saddest moment of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “My sweet Valentine just passed away. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her.”

“We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this,” he added. “May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother.”

The star received an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends, including rapper Snoop Dogg, who wrote, “Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u.” The rapper also recently lost his mother.

On February 5, the F9: The Fast Saga actor announced that his mother was in a coma. He asked for prayers.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught Covid” he said, adding that “they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own.” He stated that he was posting publicly about it because he felt “helpless” and was crying out for help, noting that his mother had been in a coma the past but come out of it.

“I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors,” he added while on set of a new project. “Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well. Now this.”

Loading the player...

Gibson continued to offer updates as days passed, and even brought in one of his mother’s favorite musicians, Kenny G, to play the song “Forever in Love” for her. He stayed prayerful and encouraged, and we’re hopeful that as he manages his grief, he will continue to be.

Our thoughts are with him and his family during this time. See a few photos of mother and son from over the years, below.