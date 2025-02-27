Tyra Banks Brought Her Stunning Mother As Her Date For ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The always iconic Tyra Banks stepped out for ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday (Feb. 25), and she had the best date anyone could bring to a shindig like this: her mom.

The ESSENCE March/April 2025 cover star, matched with her mama, Carolyn London, as the ladies hit the carpet. She’s being honored at the event, the first-ever Luminary Spotlight honoree. It all makes sense, considering that in addition to modeling and entrepreneurship, she certainly made her mark in Hollywood, both in film, but also on television, including creating the long-running competition series, America’s Next Top Model. More than 50 versions of the show were created abroad. The original introduced us to beauties like Eva Marcille, Yaya DaCosta and Winnie Harlow. The former two ladies have had successful careers as actresses, too.

In her latest ESSENCE cover story, Banks talked about her career journey, including choosing to return to the runway for the revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last October. She said in the chat that she made the decision after speaking to London about it. She’s been behind the scenes, helping to push Banks to success since the very beginning.

Tyra Banks and mother at the NY Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

“My mama said, ‘You’re not just walking for you this time,’ ” Banks recalled. “ ‘You’re 50. You’re walking for so many people. You’re walking for Black women. You’re walking for older women.’ ”

Mama knows best. The moment went viral, inspiring ladies everywhere and reminding everyone that Banks still has that “It” factor that’s made her that girl since she kickstarted her career as a teenager. And so, she’s returning to the modeling game.

“I had no idea it was gonna blow up in the way that it did,” she shared with ESSENCE. “So now I am going to model again, officially.” She noted that she’s already in talks with agencies internationally. “I’m gonna sign with an agency in Sydney. I’m gonna have agencies in Paris. I’m going to be in New York. Like, I’m just gonna do this.”

And as always, she’ll do it with her mother’s support.

“She was constantly told that Black models didn’t sell magazines, that Black models don’t get advertising campaigns, that Black models don’t wear winter clothes very well, they look best when their dark skin is exposed in summer wear,” London said in 2021 about the trails they blazed together. “One thing after another. A trait we both have is ‘Don’t tell us that you can’t do something.’ There’s always a way in. It may be on the side door, the back door, the basement door, a tunnel. You find it. Find it. And continue moving forward.”

We love this mother-daughter duo! Congratulations to Banks on her Luminary Spotlight honor and another gorgeous ESSENCE cover. We look forward to seeing her slay for many more years.