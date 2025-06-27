Tyra Banks Opens Ice Cream Shop in Australia to Honor Her Mom: ‘This Is Dedicated To You’

Getty

Model Tyra Banks turned a core childhood memory into an unforgettable surprise for her mother, Carolyn London. The America’s Next Top Model host surprised Carolyn with a trip to the opening of her flagship Smize & Dream ice cream shop in Sydney, Australia.

Tyra shared the tear-filled moment with fans on Instagram with a video detailing the surprise.

“She had no idea. I kept it a secret from my mom. Then I surprised her with her first look at the @SMiZEandDREAM flagship in Sydney. She had no idea what to expect. Her reaction? I’ll never forget it. Ever. This is all for you, Mama Carolyn. 💛 TyTy,” the 51-year-old model wrote.

When Banks and London walked up to the entrance of the ice cream shop, the 76-year-old was taken aback and filled with emotion. “Oh my God, it’s beautiful,” London said, breaking down in tears as Tyra held her hand and they walked towards the ice cream shop.

London explained why the moment was so emotional for her, recounting memories of raising Tyra as a single mother.

“You worked so hard and I get to see!” she began. “It’s like a dream. Years and years ago, when I was working so hard as a single mom, I worked more than one job. I worked two jobs. I worked three jobs. I did whatever I could, and the way we would celebrate each week that I got through is I would take her for ice cream in Hollywood.”

London continued, “We would sit in the car and talk about what we wanted out of life and where we wanted to go, and how we wanted to live and her dreams, and try to inspire her to be focused, and that ice cream was so special for us.”

Those trips to ice cream shops paid of,f seeing as Banks went on to be one of the most iconic Black supermodels in the world. Towards the end of the video, the former Victoria’s Secret model reflected on how surreal her new flagship store felt.

“It’s crazy, mom, because when I look at everything, I can’t believe this is real. Yeah, it’s my dream, but it’s more than what I dreamed,” before telling London, “Mama, this is dedicated to you.”

Tyra and London have a close-knit relationship and have collaborated on projects together over the years. They co-wrote a book together, titled Perfect Is Boring, which was published in 2018. London also frequently appeared on America’s Next Top Model, where she would encourage contestants.

Cheers to hard work paying off and this loving mother-daughter duo!