Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Are Engaged!

Getty

One of the finest couples on the internet, Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley, 37, are about to start planning a wedding. Watts shared a photo from their engagement on Instagram, and the post has since garnered almost half a million likes.

The actress and social media personality captioned the photo with an engagement ring. In the picture, there was a heart-shaped white garland made of flowers with the words “Will you marry me” at the center. Lepley was smiling down on one knee, holding his wife-to-be’s ring finger. The P-Valley stars wore all black in the engagement photo and looked stunning and joyful.

This engagement may come as a surprise to some fans considering not long ago, Miracle was trending after asking a question about how long a man should take to marry a woman during a Q&A on her YouTube channel.

“I have a question. Do y’all think it’s disrespectful for a man not to marry a woman after being with her for a certain amount of years if they both agree that marriage is something that they want?” She asked in the YouTube video.

Answering her own question Watts said, “I do. I do. I do and we’re coming up on that time… You better get it together.”

Lepley told a social media commenter at the time that the engagement was “closer than you think” and less than six months later he popped the question. The actor did indeed ‘get it together’ and is doing the needful to make things official.

The engaged couple met on the set of P-Valley in 2021 and have been two peas in a pod since. Over the years, we’ve seen them share glimpses of their love whether it be Tyler washing Miracle’s tresses, them vacationing in Bermuda, or turning up at the club.

They also now have a tangible piece of their love; the couple gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy named Xi Leì Lepley, in October 2022.

The Harlem actor also has two kids, Leo and Jade, with his ex April King.

Congratulations to the couple and we can’t wait to see their live story continue to unfold!