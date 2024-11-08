Prince’s Sister, Tyka Nelson Passes Away At 64

Getty

Earlier this week we announced that Quincy Jones died and now Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, has also transitioned. The singer was 64-years-old and her cause of death is currently unknown.

The news was shared by Nelson’s cousin, Charles “Chazz” Smith in brief a social media post on Nov. 4.

“Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning,” he wrote.

Tyka’s son, President LenNard Laeil Nelson, also reportedly later confirmed his mother’s death to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

The singer was Prince’s only full sibling –they were born to John L. Nelson and Mattie Shaw Nelson. The musical genius ran in the family, since Tyka also followed a similar career path to Prince.

The Minnesota-based artist released four albums in total throughout her musical career. They included Royal Blue, released in 1988, Yellow Moon, Red Sky, released in 1992, A Brand New Me released in 2008, and her last album Hustler, released in 2011.

Tyka made the decision to retire from life in the public eye and was set to do a farewell concert in Minnesota in June, however, she fell sick.

“I’m getting older,” she said to the Tribune of her decision at the time. “I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing.”

on the topic of writing, before her untimely death, Tyka was composing a memoir about herself and her family. In June, during an interview with the Tribune, the singer said the book wasn’t finished and there were still a few more chapters to go.

During the interview, Tyka also opened up about how she deals with loss, especially the death of her legendary brother, who passed in 2016.

“I’m one heck of a grateful person who had wonderful people in their life. I miss their wisdom,” she said.

Tyka continued, “If I could I’d travel the whole world and meet people that loved him — I’m kind of the last link to him, for some people — it’s like giving back to him. As far as I’m concerned, he stayed because they loved his music.”

The singer is survived by her husband Maurice Phillips, with whom she shared six children: daughters Danielle Phillips, Crystal Phillips, Chelsea Phillips, and sons Rachard Phillips, Sir Montece Laeil and President.