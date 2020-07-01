Watch Now: Is Trust Key to Combining Finances?

When you combine your lives and get married, do you combine your finances? Episode 2 of Currency Conversations dives into the will-they or won’t-they when it comes to joint accounts.

Saundra Davis, Financial Coach, Educator and Consultant, @sage.money, talks with two married couples to get different takes on combining finances. While each family has joint accounts, they also kept their personal accounts for their own unique reasons. From splurges to savings, hear how they communicate at every stage to get further together.