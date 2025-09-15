The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: The Worst People To Vacation With—And How Not To Be One

Getty Images

“I’m never traveling with her again.”

We’ve all heard it, thought it, or maybe you’ve been the one to say it after a girls’ trip didn’t go as planned.

With more than 30 countries under my belt and everything from birthday trips to girls’ getaways, I’ve learned how to spot the friend who probably won’t be asked to join in the next vacation. They display certain Debbie Downer behaviors that make things awkward, and sometimes, a lack of self-awareness can lead to that travel companion being…well, you.

But we’ve got you covered! Here are travel companions you don’t want to be on vacation with, along with some quick fixes to ensure you’re always invited to the girls’ trip.

The “Hangry” Traveler

When you’re traveling, food options are often unpredictable. You don’t want to be the friend who ends up at McDonald’s when you’re in Italy, when you should be carb-loading on deliciously fresh pasta.

The Fix: Traveling with snacks like protein bars is both light on your luggage and helps your appetite and your attitude when factoring in inconsistent food schedules. Also, while it may not seem glamorous, a hotel breakfast should not be slept on. (Literally! They usually end at 10:30 a.m., so don’t sleep in too late.) That breakfast buffet is just steps away, providing a quick way to fuel your day and eliminate the drama of “what are we eating” when trying to wrangle the group together before noon.

The “Itinerary” Traveler

Dear “Type A” friend that’s hiding behind a well-curated itinerary: Yes, we appreciate all the hard work you’ve done researching everything from the best dinner, hottest bars, and fun activities. However, sometimes the best part of a vacation can be the moments you stumble upon a hidden gem and have an unforgettable night with locals.

The Fix: Be open to a loose itinerary, where there are options listed but also space to go with the flow – like to that cute café you stumbled upon while walking in Cartagena. Let go of the reins and appreciate what spontaneity can bring you.

The “I’m on a Budget” Traveler

When your friend drops “Barbados 2026” in the group chat, it’s a notice: Get your coins ready! While everyone has various budgets, there’s generally an overall vibe of the trip that lets you know how much you’ll need to spend. So, when chat members start talking about chartering a yacht and your pockets are more aligned with a simple visit to the hotel pool, it may be time to either opt out or pick up some more shifts, sis. You don’t have to agree to everything while traveling, but constantly skipping out on proposed group activities puts a damper on the experience for both you and your friends.

The Fix: Be upfront in the planning stages about what you feel comfortable spending. If your friends are going for a champagne budget and you’re opting for cozy and quaint, it’s ok to say “Not this year” and either suggest options that work for you or wait for the next trip.

The “Let’s Just Stay on the Resort” Traveler

We get it. With everything from the nearby beach, bachata lessons available, and food at every turn, most resorts are designed as a one-stop shop. But did you really fly to Jamaica to never leave your secluded resort? The real action is beyond your gated community, giving you the chance to explore the heart of the city you’re visiting.

The Fix: If you’re concerned about safety, resorts usually have vetted and trusted transportation guides who can assist you in your adventure off the property. However, if you’re set on living the resort life for most of your trip, at least set aside one day to make eating local a priority. Once you start talking to the chef whipping up those jerk wings, you never know where the day will take you.

The “Let Me Call Home” Traveler

You’re a mom, a wife, and everything in between. But sis, this vacation is your time to let go of all those titles and lean into being footloose and carefree. If you’re constantly FaceTiming and calling your family or significant other the entire trip, it can be annoying to the other members of your group. This is bonding time for the people you’re actually traveling with.

The Fix: Check in with your family during your alone time before bed, when you wake up, or during downtime back at your lodging to get in those calls. Also consider quick text check-ins that still keep you present with the group.

Traveling with company is all about flexibility. Some of my best memories came from saying yes to things I wouldn’t normally choose, and I ended up having the time of my life. When you mix personalities, preferences, and budgets, it’s not always smooth sailing. But with clear communication and a little compromise, you can avoid being that travel friend and keep your group chat invites intact.