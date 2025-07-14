The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Five Dreamy Destinations For Your Next Workcation

Cape Grace Hotel

Ready to swap your home office for a palm tree-lined beach? With today’s hybrid flexibility, the freedom to clock in from anywhere, even for just a few days, is a reality for many professionals. The fine line between work and travel has been blurred, giving rise to the workcation, also known as “hush travel“: a trip that includes some leisure time after logging off.

A workcation isn’t about letting your responsibilities bleed into your vacation time. It’s more about being strategic about maximizing your time so you can be both productive and take advantage of your new surroundings. The key to a great workcation is selecting a location with excellent WIFI connectivity and opportunities for rest and exploration. To help you find your next productive paradise, we rounded up five places that have perfected the art of work and play.

Alaia Belize

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Belize is a dream for travelers looking for a taste of laid-back island life, and the Central American country has some of the best diving and snorkeling in the world. One of the country’s most popular destinations is Ambergris Caye, an island located in the northern part of Belize. Get here by first flying into Belize City and then taking a 15-minute flight or a 90-minute ferry to San Pedro on Ambergris Caye. If you’re looking for accommodations that put you in the heart of all the action, check out Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection, an oceanfront resort with six restaurants, four bars, and three pools. The resort features an on-site dive center, Belize Pro Dive Center, and the property is adjacent to Belize’s Great Barrier Reef, the second-largest reef system in the world. If you’d rather stay on land, you can rent a golf cart to explore the streets of San Pedro, book a spa service, or take a day trip to see the Mayan ruins.

Hotel Palacio Del Retiro

Madrid, Spain

World-class museums. Cobblestone streets lined with cafes. An unbeatable nightlife that lasts until dawn. If these things pique your interest, it’s time to book a flight across the Atlantic to Madrid, Spain. Considered the cultural heart of Spain, Madrid is an ideal remote work location due to its strong public transportation and walkable neighborhoods. For the perfect home base, stay at the Hotel Palacio Del Retiro in the city’s core. The historic property, originally built in 1913, feels like a private residence with 51 charming guestrooms. You won’t be bored with attractions like the Museo Arqueológico Nacional, El Retiro Park, and the Prado Museum just steps away. At night, head to La Latina, a historic neighborhood famous for its tapas bars like Casa Lucas and Taberna la Concha.

Fairmont Waterfront Hotel

Vancouver, Canada

If a clean air getaway is more your speed, Vancouver has a mountain setting with all the attractions of a big city. The scenic waterfront destination boasts one of the best food scenes in Canada and tons of outdoor activities year-round. Summer is a great time to take advantage of the trails and beaches in Stanley Park, the city’s largest public park, or enjoy the birds-eye view from 200 feet in the air from the Capilano Suspension Bridge. For accommodations, the contemporary Fairmont Waterfront offers a convenient waterfront location, a heated rooftop pool, and guest rooms with expansive windows providing sweeping views of the North Shore Mountains and Stanley Park. To get a taste of Vancouver, head to one of the city’s food halls like the Granville Island Public Market or Lonsdale Quay Market. Consider adding a few days to your vacation and book a scenic train ride with Rocky Mountaineer, which leaves from Vancouver and traverses through the Canadian Rockies mountain range. If you visit during the winter months, consider taking a day trip to ski or snowboard at Grouse Mountain (just a 30-minute drive from downtown Vancouver).

Cape Grace Hotel

Cape Town, South Africa

Looking for a place that combines breathtaking landscapes, a bustling city, and world-renowned wineries? Cape Town, South Africa, delivers all of the above in one stunning destination. Work from the Cape Grace Hotel, a marina-front property that has a spa and a heated outdoor pool. When you get a chance to pull yourself away from your laptop, the coastal, cosmopolitan city has a long list of activities. For wine connoisseurs, book a trip 30 minutes outside of Cape Town to the family-owned M’hudi Wines for a tasting and farm tour. You can also taste the city’s best dishes at Cape Town’s food markets, such as Mojo Market or The Old Biscuit Mill. For some of the best views in Cape Town, book a cable car ride up to the top of Table Mountain. If you want beaches, there are plenty of those too: check out Clifton Beach, Long Beach, and Boulder’s Beach (where you might spot some penguins).

The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

St. Thomas, USVI

If you’re a U.S. citizen, you can travel passport-free to St. Thomas, which is part of the US Virgin Islands. The underrated island gets great weather year-round, and there are lots of ways to fill your days after you’ve sent your last email. Hang out on Magens Bay, the island’s most popular beach, which has water sports and a handful of casual and fine dining restaurants like Amalia Cafe, Old Stone Farmhouse, and PRIME at Paradise Point. For stylish digs, set up your workstation at The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, located on Great Bay. In addition to two pools, the property features four restaurants and a coffee shop, as well as a TopGolf simulation room. After Zoom meetings, you can head to the island’s capital, Charlotte Amalie, to explore historic sites like Fort Christian or take the St. Thomas Skyride to the top of Paradise Point for impressive views. Plan to set aside time for a day trip to the neighboring Virgin Islands, St. Croix or St. John, both of which are accessible via ferry.