Where To Travel In 2020 Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever considered the impact that your zodiac sign could have on your appeal towards a particular travel destination? Well, the stars don’t lie, so it’s time you start paying attention.

Skeptical? Well hear us out.

Your sign interprets the type of destination most suited for your personality. So whether you’re an adventure-seeking Aries or water-craving Cancer, there are places around the world to fulfill your greatest needs and desires.

No matter what your zodiac element—earth, fire, water, or air— there’s a destination that you must add to your list in 2020.



01 Capricorn — New York, NY Independent, ambitious and enchanted by the culture and sophistication of the big city, theatrical Leo loves the lights and sparkle of a big city. That’s what makes New York City so perfect to fit their personality type. With so many options, they’ll never go board. And when they finally decide to rest, the perfect option will be the Sofitel New York because it’s just like them — charming, one of a kind, and also stands on its own in a city filled with so many options. 02 Aquarius — Miami, FL Aquarius tend to be some of the most progressive and friendly out of the zodiac signs. They like to live with no strings attached, mixing that with their amazing way with people, they make excellent socialites. Those born under this sign fit perfectly in modern locations that involve social engagement and lots of energy. Known to be social butterflies, Aquarians will love the Marriott Stanton South Beach , because of its central spot for mixing into Miami’s hottest nightlife, dining and shopping spots. Plus with the new Azabu Miami Beach right on property, social butterflies can enjoy an exclusive Japanese dining experience with high-end authentic cuisine. 03 Pisces — Aruba The most spiritual of the Zodiac signs, Pisces prefer to go with the flow, craving quiet relaxation to fuel their romantic, creative, compassionate nature and to recharge the mind and body. That’s why the “happy” island of Aruba makes for the perfect destination for this quiet feeler. Surrounded by the calm of water, they’ll want to find a balance in relaxation, romance, and nightlife, and you’ll find it at the Hilton Aruba 04 Aries — Machu Picchu, Peru Known for being bold, ambitious trailblazers, these fire signs are best suited to the adventure capital of the world. Whether it’s jet-boating in Machu Picchu with Red Savannah , rock-climbing in Colorado River’s write water rapids, or racing across Norway’s glaciers on snowmobiles, these destinations are sure to fuel an Arian’s venturous spirit. 05 Taurus — Maldives Represented by the bull, Taureans are warm-hearted, indulgent, and long for the finer things in life, including gorgeous architecture, world-class cuisine and fine art of places such as the Cheval Blanc Randheli with Red Savannah in the Maldives. To balance their stubborn nature and truly unwind, Taureans should head to these serene, luxurious destinations to truly unwind. 06 Gemini — Jalisco, Mexico What better place for a Gemini to travel to that can appease two different personalities and wants than Jalisco, known for its culture and thriving city (second largest in Mexico), as well as its relaxing beaches. Jalisco, the birthplace of mariachi, tequila and Mexico’s national sport (charrería) – all of which can be experienced in Guadalajara – is host to the International Mariachi Festival (largest gathering of mariachi in the world – including bands from Japan, Canada, Sweden and more), weekly charro competitions and a quick day trip to the town of Tequila and UNESCO World Heritage agave fields. 07 Cancer — Cape Town, South Africa As a water sign, those born under Cancer are very intuitive and feel at peace by the water. Because water signs like to be submerged in their surroundings, it’s no surprise that the Cancer would be most at home near the water in Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town is filled with beautiful people of the diaspora who will feed their spirit, delicious food that will fill their bellies, and beautiful views that will feed their souls. 08 Leo — Negril, Jamaica For the fiery Leo there’s no better place to turn up the heat than Negril, Jamaica’s Hedonism II. This clothing-optional, adults-only, all-inclusive beach resort is the perfect place for confident and bold Leos to bare it all by day and party like the roaring lions they are by night. Blazing sunsets and scotch bonnet peppers won’t be the only things that bring in the fire. Hedonism II is a judgment-free haven where guests can feel liberated, confident, sexy, and even frisky, all while in nothing but their birthday suits! 09 Libra - Playa Del Carmen, Mexico An intellectual air sign represented by scales, Libras value harmony, so their travel plans should strike a balance of tranquility and variety. Libras can indulge in both in Playa Del Carmen, just minutes away from Cancun to experience the best of both worlds. At Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa Del Carmen they’ll enjoy some “me” time at the all-inclusive, adults-only luxury boutique hotel that offers travelers an intimate vacation experience perfect for a Mexican getaway. 10 Scorpio - Cartagena, Columbia Passionate and mysterious, Scorpios are often mistaken for a fire sign, while they truly love to be close to water, and are unafraid to make a statement wherever they go. To satisfy their intense nature, holidays must be a time to truly unwind for Scorpios. By uncovering the rich culture and wildlife of Cartagena, delving into delicious food, or exploring the luxury of the Hilton Cartagena , Scorpios will be able to release their deepest travel desires. 11 Sagittarius — Galapagos Islands As the zodiac's traveler, Sagittarius are prone to restlessness and always looking for their next big adventure. As one of the biggest travelers among all zodiac signs, seven-night boat excursion through the Galapagos is the ultimate check-mark off the bucket-list for the typical adventure-seeking Sagittarius. Find yourself in the middle of the Galapagos Islands aboard one of Ecoventura ’s 20-passenger, luxury mega-yachts that offer itineraries filled with activities and experiences that are sure to satisfy that wander itch. 12 Virgo — Houston, Texas Logical, practical and well-organized, Virgos crave structured travel and intellectual stimulation. Whether sightseeing to explore Black history and culture, eating some delicious soul food, or experiencing a true sports city, it’s no surprise that fellow Virgo and Queen Bey’s hometown of Houston would be the perfect place to relish these well-planned itineraries.

Share :