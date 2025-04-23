The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Where To Vacation Based On Your Personality

Getty Images

It’s almost time for summer travel, which means we’re always looking for new destination inspirations. Whether you’re seeking a solo adventure or going with someone, there’s one unique way to determine travel compatibility and ideal cities to explore: a personality test.

Personality assessments, particularly the Enneagram, are powerful tools that​​ help us understand why a person reacts a certain way or prioritizes things differently from us. The Enneagram, with its nine types that categorize our personalities based on a series of questions and hypothetical scenarios, provides a clear and predictable roadmap to a person’s motivation and corresponding behavior. “This predictability reassures us and allows us to depersonalize their actions, making us feel more at ease and better equipped to listen,” says Whitney Warne, an Emotional Intelligence Consultant.

Once you understand your personality type and that of your travel partners, you can plan a vacation that meets all needs and keeps the mayhem at bay.

Warne explains, for example, that an Enneagram Type One is more likely to have a planned itinerary, show up to the airport early, and make sure all their liquids are in an easy-to-access bag. Meanwhile, a Type Seven is more prone to booking flights on the fly, getting to the airport in the nick of time, and just throwing in whatever they think is fun to wear without checking the weather. These two types can travel well together if they talk about how to meet in the middle. Still, without a discussion and an effort at understanding each other’s priorities, there is potential for a travel meltdown. Here’s how each Enneagram type travels, and the perfect destinations for each kind of personality.

1. The Reformers: Honolulu, Hawaii

These folks, often seen as perfectionists, are also known for their spontaneity and, most importantly, their helpful nature. Honolulu’s laid-back atmosphere is a perfect match for their compassionate spirit, allowing them to embrace the unexpected, whether it’s a wildlife encounter at Dolphin Quest or a day at the Polynesian Culture Center to learn about the island’s history, including a traditional la’au. Reformers, with their caring nature and love for making a difference, are drawn to Hawaii’s voluntourism programs, which offer a perfect blend of adventure and service.

2. The Helpers: The Swag Resort – Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina

Helpers are people pleasers who love to assist but struggle a bit with asking for support for themselves. That’s why a place like The Swag is the ultimate respite for them. The resort’s amenities are designed to anticipate their guests’ needs, so all they need to do is relax.

3. The Achiever: Caerula Mar Club – Bahamas

Achievers like the finer things in life. And they live for an opportunity to show off their wins and successes. With luxury accommodations including private villas, bespoke excursions, and high-end amenities, Caerula Mar Club in South Andros, Bahamas, is an ideal destination for type 3s to flex for the ‘gram.

4. The Individualist: Madison, Wisconsin

Truthfully, Madison is a vibe. An Individualist can easily get lost in the city while exploring their creative side at the Chazen Museum of Art, attending live performances, and experiencing cultural events. They can also seek out spaces like the Olbrich Botanical Gardens and the University of Wisconsin Arboretum that allow them to have moments of introspection.

5. The Investigator: Casa Palopó – Sololá, Guatemala

The investigator likes to understand their environment and be stimulated. The secluded setting of Casa Palopó gives them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the depths of Guatemalan culture and spend their time doing things such as a Shamanic blessing, tortilla-making classes, or guided meditations.

6. The Loyalist: Green Bay, Wisconsin

For travelers who crave stability and security, the charm of Green Bay’s traditions may be appealing. Residents and tourists alike enjoy sharing a meal at a historic supper club like Kropp’s and warming up with a bowl of “booyah” at The Booyah Shed. The city also honors Indigenous culture and resilience, particularly through the heritage of the Oneida Nation, which has called the region home for more than 200 years. Visitors can explore the Oneida Nation Museum and attend cultural events like the Oneida Pow Wow.

7. The Enthusiast: Corazón Cabo – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas is a dream destination for Enthusiasts. They crave excitement, variety, and are very spontaneous people. A place like Corazón Cabo brings them all the thrills they’re looking for with a wide range of activities on Medano Beach, like lounging by infinity pools, paddle boarding, and kayaking along the coast. The resort is also steps away from nightlife, for folks who enjoy a little vacation turn-up.

8. The Challenger: W Punta de Mita – Punta Mita, Mexico

W Punta de Mita in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit is an exhilarating destination for the Challengers who thrive on intensity, autonomy, and bold experiences. This beachfront resort offers luxury surf retreats, great for those who want to tackle something new. Challengers also like rejuvenation, so they’d also enjoy sound bath meditations against the backdrop of the ocean.

9. The Peacemaker: Curaçao

These travelers are fond of tranquility and connecting with nature. Curaçao gives the best of both worlds. The island’s serene beaches, such as Playa Lagun and Grote Knip, offer peaceful settings perfect for relaxation and reflection. Nature enthusiasts can explore the lush landscapes of Christoffel National Park or visit the Flamingo Sanctuary at Sint Willibrordus. It’s the ideal haven for the peacemakers who need to unwind and recenter.

Before your next trip, take the Enneagram personality test here. Happy travels!