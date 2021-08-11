For a while now, there’s been no place quite like home, but this summer, we’re all eager to reunite with our loved ones and the great outdoors. From family-friendly oceanfront havens to secluded, serene lakeside homes, vacation-rental bookings are surging across the country. Reserve your spot now before they’re all gone. When the time comes to tune out and escape into some much-needed R&R, here are some easy ways to bring the feel-good vibes along with you.
Woman pictured is a model, not the author of this article.
01
Live Out Loud
02
Drift Away
Let the pool be your living room after a refreshing dip: Soak up the sun like a boss while lounging on this luxurious adults-only floating chaise lounge. The Instagram-worthy color palette is a delightful bonus.
03
Double Your Pleasure
If you’re all about starting off your day with a fresh smoothie and ending it with a smooth margarita, this one’s for you—a handbag-friendly, USB-chargeable blender that’s self-cleaning, too. Share the love!
04
Lay It Down
Not all beach towels are created equal. If you’re going to reserve space in your suitcase for your own, choose one that will hold up, whether you’re planning to sprawl on the sand or make yourself at home in the hot tub. This 100 percent cotton pick is extra large, extra plush and extra colorful—could you ask for more? (Laguna Beach Textile Company Cabana Towel, $39, lagunabeachtextileco.com)
05
Refresh and Renew
Vacation is no time to cut corners on your wellness habits, and that includes staying happily hydrated. This wonder bottle uses UVC technology to purify your drinking water while you’re on the go and eradicate unwanted bacteria in the process. Win, win!
06
Scrub and Smooth
There’s always time for a long, relaxing bath when you’re in vacation mode. Exfoliate your cares away while you soak with this beloved scrub from a Black-owned company. It’s packed with all-natural goodness, from aloe to avocado to grape-seed oil. Bath time never felt so good.