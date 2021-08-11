Getty Images

For a while now, there’s been no place quite like home, but this summer, we’re all eager to reunite with our loved ones and the great outdoors. From family-friendly oceanfront havens to secluded, serene lakeside homes, vacation-rental bookings are surging across the country. Reserve your spot now before they’re all gone. When the time comes to tune out and escape into some much-needed R&R, here are some easy ways to bring the feel-good vibes along with you.

Woman pictured is a model, not the author of this article.