The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: 6 Destinations To Glow Up And Wind Down This National Wellness Month

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every August, we celebrate National Wellness Month. It’s an excellent opportunity to focus on taking good care of ourselves—mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. This is something we’re all prioritizing more, including travelers. From immersing themselves in nature, switching happy hour concoctions for mocktails, and engaging in activities that allow them to explore their authentic selves on a deeper level, tourists are incorporating wellness components into their travel plans, and the industry is taking notice. The global wellness tourism industry is predicted to be worth around $1.35 trillion by 2028 and is expected to continue to grow. If you’re looking to tap into this popular way to travel by booking a quick getaway this month to celebrate wellness, here are six destinations and experiences worth trying.

“E Ala E” Sunrise Ritual

Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria Resort – Wailea, HI

In simple terms, “E Ala E” is a heartfelt ceremony where you greet the rising sun led by a cultural practitioner. Many Hawaiian resorts and hotels regularly offer this meaningful experience to guests. Grand Wailea, for instance, describes it as an opportunity to find inner peace and express repressed emotions, all while exploring over 1,600 years of resilient Hawaiian history alongside the resort’s cultural director and Maui native Kalei ‘Uwēko‘olani. The sunrise ritual invites guests to let go of the past, look forward to a new beginning, and feel renewed as they emerge from the ocean. It concludes with a traditional Hawaiian oli chant. I can say from personal experience, it is hands-down one of the best things I have ever done, and something I do every time I visit Hawaii.

Reset Your Nervous System With Sound

Framework – Nashville, TN

My love for saunas and cold plunges was sparked during a trip to Finland a few years ago. They help with inflammation, promote circulation, and just feel good. So, I am happy to see it make landfall here in the States. The studio Framework was the first to bring these concepts to Nashville. Their latest offering, the TERSA SAVA Sound Pod, is a testament to their commitment to wellness. A 22–44-minute SAVA session in this pod provides a quick and uplifting reset for your nervous system. It achieves this by combining full-body vibration with a wide array of science-based sound frequencies in a cozy, human-sized pod. (Don’t be nervous, the pods are actually pretty spacious!) The SAVA Sound Pod is designed to gently calm your mind, enhance focus, and bring your body into a more harmonious state. Guests can choose from two comforting guided modes: Calm for grounding and relaxation or Create for focus, creativity, and mental clarity.

Embrace a Digital Detox

VIDA Cayman – Cayman Islands

Searches for “digital detox” have increased. People are looking to unplug in a whole new way. VIDA, a boutique oceanfront resort in the Cayman Islands, is the answer people are looking for. Combining the hype of The White Lotus and travelers’ desire to unplug, the resort offers a tantalizing deal: 50% off a three-night stay for guests who go completely phone-free. Those with stays of three days or more will be asked to surrender all electronic devices at check-in. Instead of doom-scrolling and checking e-mails, spend your device-free days exploring the Cayman reefs, wind foiling, or horseback riding. There are more laid-back activities to explore, such as eco adventures, sound baths, fitness sessions, Reiki healing, or cooking classes.

Book a Rest & Reset Program

Sensei Lanai – Lanai City, HI

Your journey to wellness begins before your arrival at Sensei Lanai with a WHOOP band used by your sensei to analyze your needs and biomarkers, creating a customized plan for you during your stay. You can focus on activities such as getting enough sleep, reducing stress, and practicing sensory eating. One of the things I appreciate is the 1:1 approach, because, in my experience, many wellness offerings are in a group setting, which can certainly feel intimidating to some folks, particularly those new to their wellness journey. I also really like the art walk. It’s a leisurely hour-long stroll through the property’s gardens, a perfect way to appreciate and interpret world-class pieces of art and sculptures.

Find Your “True Self”

Mii amo – Sedona, AZ

Having explored numerous spas, my first experience at Mii amo, a wellness retreat, remains unparalleled. Each day, you’re granted a spa credit for a variety of facials and massages, yet it’s the spiritual and healing practices that truly captivate me. Despite initial apprehension about delving deeper, the experience proved to be profoundly beneficial. The retreat offers unique services such as hypnosis, past-life regression analysis, saging, and aura readings. I left feeling better connected to myself, and it strengthened my relationships with others.

Sleep Well

Edgewater Tahoe Resort – Stateline, NV

Sleep tourism is a growing trend in the wellness and travel industries. Edgewater Tahoe Resort‘s wellness team is dedicated to ensuring guests sleep well and wake up refreshed. They offer a premium selection of sleep-enhancing options, including sleep stories, pillow menus, and soundscapes. Each morning, an Apres Sleep Cart is at your service, providing healing tinctures, stretch cards, and facial mists. And let’s not forget the healing power of nature itself. Edgewater is the only lakefront property in Tahoe, offering sweeping views of the mountains and a serene environment that’s perfect for a good night’s sleep.

If you’re unable to travel but want to prioritize your wellness this month (and beyond), I highly recommend a membership with Classpass. The platform offers a convenient way to access local classes for activities such as barre, Pilates, martial arts, and cycling. Depending on your plan, you can even use the monthly credits for healthy treats like smoothies and acai bowls at local cafes, or book beauty services like manicures and pedicures. While wellness travel continues to grow in popularity, prioritizing self-care will always remain a timeless and essential practice.