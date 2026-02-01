7 Romantic Escapes For The Perfect Valentine’s Day Weekend Getaway

Getty Images

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday. Don’t miss out on the chance to take the holiday beyond a romantic dinner by exploring diverse getaways for the entire weekend filled with memorable experiences and opportunities to love on one another. From romantic escapes to fun adventures with friends, and even trips with your family in mind, we’ve rounded up ideas that will inspire connection and lasting memories.

For a Couple’s Getaway

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is an ideal year-round destination, offering the perfect blend of romance, culture, and adventure in a warm, tropical setting. Whether you want to stroll hand in hand along golden beaches at sunset, kayak through glowing bioluminescent bays, or explore the lush beauty of El Yunque rainforest, Wyndham Palmas should be your hotel of choice. It’s away from the crowded areas, toward the Eastern side of the island. There is a lot to do onsite, like golf, sip-and-paint classes, and horseback riding, just steps away from the beach. On-site, you can dine at a few stellar restaurants, like Trova. Your weekend will be unforgettable.

New Mexico

Las Cruces sits quietly in the southern stretch of New Mexico, framed by the Organ Mountains on one side and vast desert sky on the other, setting the scene for a truly romantic weekend soaking in Southwestern culture. The downtown area radiates a lived-in charm, anchored by the historic Mesilla Plaza andthe Farmers & Crafts Market. Be sure to visit the Las Cruces Wine Trail, one of the oldest in the nation, or explore the Ale Trail for tasty brews that add local flavor to your trip.

For A Galentine’s Weekend

San Luis Obispo County, California

If the girlies are foodies who want to have some good eats mixed with coastal views and rolling vineyards, San Luis Obispo County, California (also known as SLO), should be on your radar. As the name suggests, it’s all about taking a “SLO” and easy-going pace here, so it’s also an ideal destination for leaning into wellness, too. You can do things like unwind with a hillside hot tub soak at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa, or a wine tasting in Edna Valley. While wandering the shops in the downtown area, make your way to Ebony Ethiopian Restaurant. It’s vegan, but one of the most delicious meals you’ll have in town. Another delightful spot is Mistura Restaurant, which boasts Peruvian cuisine and an excellent cocktail menu. Be sure to order the Pisco sour! If you’re feeling adventurous, why not add flying a helicopter to your San Luis Obispo bucket list? Helipro offers an exciting introductory flight where you can take the controls and see the city from a whole new perspective.

For A Solo Adventure

Nevis

Sometimes Valentine’s Day is all about self-love and spoiling yourself. If you’re looking for the perfect place to do that, my suggestion is Four Seasons Resort Nevis, a beachfront oasis chock full of adventure and culture nestled along Pinney’s Beach. You can find a lot to do within Nevis (or a skip over to St. Kitts), but truthfully, you can spend the entire weekend tucked away on the property. There are walking trails, a spa, water activities such as boating and windsurfing, rum tasting, and three infinity-edge pools. The views are stunning, the vibes are immaculate, and you’ll feel pampered during your entire stay. However, if you are keen to step off the property, the Cooking With Ras Iroy experience cannot be missed. It’s an immersive, farm-to-table cooking class that explores Rastafarian culture and Ital cuisine. And, in the evening, let the night take you to dinner at Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill for the Killer Bee Rum Punch and fresh caught seafood prepared with Caribbean flavors.

For a Kid-Focused Trip

Key West, Florida

This suggestion is kid-tested and kid-approved; of all of our trips last year, the tiny one repeatedly mentions her weekend trip to Key West and our waterfront vacation rental on Lunara Bay. With a spacious house and private pool, including a deck with an outdoor bar, foosball table, a big-screen TV, and a cozy couch, it lived up to the hype for the kids. In town, we booked a sunset cruise with Brightwild Adventures (who also provided transportation) as well as unlimited drinks, snacks, and finger foods onboard. There are a host of other things available to entertain your littles, tweens, and teens around town, including The Butterfly Conservatory, Eco-Discovery Center, Shipwreck Museum, and Truman Waterfront Park’s splash pad.

Maggie Valley, North Carolina

Since it’s still winter, consider a ski trip with the kids to a resort like Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. This was another kid-tested, kid-approved trip for my nieces and nephews, ages 6 to 17. For families looking to slow down, unplug (there are no TVs in the cabins or lodges), and spend meaningful time together. There’s a sense of freedom here; kids can wander, explore, and get a little dirty without anyone worrying. The kids spent their days on the slopes, in watercolor or leather-making classes, horseback riding, feeding cattle on the farm, or in the game room. There is even an opportunity for little ones to head into the kitchen to make their own pizzas under the chef’s guidance. Cataloochee Ranch is a place you’ll talk about long after you’ve gone home, and one your kids will ask to return to. Ours certainly have!

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

You can never go wrong with a trip to Mexico for any occasion, particularly Puerto Vallarta. Whether you’re looking to sip mimosas on the beach with your gals or get in some much-needed quality time with your beau while the little ones are in the Kids’ Club, look no further than a stay at Velas Vallarta, an all-inclusive resort on the Pacific Coast. You’ll find a wide range of activities everyone can enjoy, from evening karaoke and cultural performances to Spanish lessons and relaxing sound baths. If you’re keen to explore beyond the resort, the concierge can make recommendations. The marina and downtown area invite families and couples to discover fun shops and eateries, making your trip feel full of new experiences. Be sure to add Malecón Boardwalk to your explore list.

However (and wherever) you choose to celebrate, we hope it’s full of fun and love.