Getty Images

The most romantic day of the year is almost upon us. Yes, ladies and gents, it’s almost Valentine’s Day. While flowers, candy, candlelit dinners, and pricey drip are the typical ways to show your love, it’s not the only way to treat bae on this special day.

Nothing says romance like whisking your significant other off to some dreamy locale where you can relax and reignite the flames of passion. Trouble is, it can be a pain trying to figure where to go. Lucky for you, your girlfriends in your head here at ESSENCE know the perfect destinations. After all, we’re not just #BlackGirlMagic headquarters, we got #BlackLove on lock too!

Whether you want to unplug from it all, put a new spin on an old fave or simply spend time toasting to love, we’ve rounded up five getaways for Valentine’s Day that are sure to make you fall in love with each other all over again.

01 Dominica Located between Guadeloupe and Martinique, the lush tropical island of Dominica is the perfect escape for lovers looking for low-key, off-the-radar the radar romance. Celebrate at the island's newest luxury resort , Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, and enjoy romantic sunset dinners, rum tasting and a couple's massage in between exploring the island. Photo Credit: Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica 02 Getaway House If you're looking to unplug and reconnect with your loved one this Valentine's Day, Getaway House is for you. With various locations around the country, including New York, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, Getaway House provides the perfect escape from the hustle of the city and drops you in the middle of picture nature so you can fall in love all over again. Photo Credit: @getawayhouse 03 France Skip the love-hungry stampede of tourists in Paris, and head to the quaint region of Reims for a romantic celebration amongst the vineyards. Sip wine, tour champagne houses or ride a bike into town for a nosh before heading back to your suite at Château de Sacy for a delicious dinner for two. Photo Credit: Château de Sacy 04 St. Lucia The breathtaking island of St. Lucia was made for love. From the seemingly endless blue Caribbean waters to the towering Pitons and the overwhelming feeling of romance in the air, it's the perfect place for a Valentine's Day retreat. Check-in to the Sugar Beach Resort and grab one of the beachfront villas for privacy and stunning views. Photo Credit: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort 05 Mexico Merida is the perfect mix of culture and relaxation, and far from your typical tequila filled Mexican getaway. Sip a Xtabentun as you walk along the traditional Paseo Montejo, discover the caves of Loltun or cool off in the Zaci Cenote. End your day with a romantic dinner and massage back at your hotel, Hacienda Temozon Getty Images

Share :