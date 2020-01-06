Trending in Travel: Middle East Tensions, Runaway Camels, $268 Flights To Cayman Islands, And More!

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE will bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re keeping our eye on the Middle East, visiting the trendiest destinations and planning epic getaways in the sunshine of Italy. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.
NEWS
- Here’s what you need to know about traveling to the Middle East right now
With tension mounting in the region, travelers may be wondering: Is it safe to travel to the Middle East? What precautions should I take if on vacation or a work trip? Here’s what you need to know.
- This Is the Safest Airline to Fly in 2020
Australian carrier Qantas has been named the safest airline in the world for 2020 in a ranking compiled by AirlineRatings.com.
- Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel
Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely
- Here’s how you can visit the most Googled traveled destinations on points in 2020
Google Trends released its Year in Search lists, which included a list of the most searched travel destinations from 2019, with half the list comprised of U.S. destinations.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: SUMMER: Non-stop from New York to the Cayman Islands for only $268 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Non-stop from Miami to Milan, Italy for only $319 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Air France: Los Angeles – Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia. $696. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: jetBlue: Philadelphia – Guayaquil, Ecuador. $358. Roundtrip, including all Taxes