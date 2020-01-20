Trending In Travel: Influencer Jailed, Party Crackdowns, $118 Flights To NOLA, And More!

Getty Images

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE will bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.

This week, we’re celebrating new and affordable hotel brands, shaking our head at unruly travelers and escaping the winter blues in Trinidad and Tobago. Basically, we’re showing you how to travel smarter, safer and on a budget. You’re welcome.

Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.

NEWS

Hilton Has a New Hotel Brand That Aims to Make Overworked Millennials’ Lives Easier

Hilton unveiled a new hotel brand, Tempo, built for what the company calls “modern achievers,” who are interested in getting the most out of life while not spending too much on their hotel room

Hilton unveiled a new hotel brand, Tempo, built for what the company calls “modern achievers,” who are interested in getting the most out of life while not spending too much on their hotel room Instagram influencer arrested for climbing pyramid in Egypt

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy uploaded a picture about a week ago where he bragged that he was going to take over Egypt. Several days later, he revealed that he had been arrested.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy uploaded a picture about a week ago where he bragged that he was going to take over Egypt. Several days later, he revealed that he had been arrested. Man Tries to Delay Flight by Reporting Fake Bomb Threat

Rashidul Islam was running late to the airport trying to catch a flight from London to Marrakech. When he realized he wouldn’t make it in time, he did what he felt was best – he called in a fake bomb threat to delay the flight.

Mallorca, Ibiza crack down on pub crawls and happy hours

The islands’ regional government based in Palma de Mallorca on Friday passed a law prohibiting the organization and promotion of pub crawls and publicity promoting of alcohol sales by means of “open bars” and “happy hours.”

DEALS

Share :