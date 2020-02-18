Trending In Travel: DNA Tests With Check-In, $609 Tanzania Flights and Woman Attacked For Reclining Her Seat

Getty Images

The more you know about the latest travel news and trends, the better traveler you’ll become. Turn to ESSENCE each week to bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, help you discover new adventures, and provide you with useful travel tips and tricks you need to journey deeper and cheaper.

This week, we’re keeping an eye on the global Coronavirus outbreak, learning about our family trees and chasing the sun to the idyllic shores of Costa Rica. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in the world of travel right now.

NEWS

DEALS