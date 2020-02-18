Trending In Travel: DNA Tests With Check-In, $609 Tanzania Flights and Woman Attacked For Reclining Her Seat

The more you know about the latest travel news and trends, the better traveler you’ll become. Turn to ESSENCE each week to bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, help you discover new adventures, and provide you with useful travel tips and tricks you need to journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re keeping an eye on the global Coronavirus outbreak, learning about our family trees and chasing the sun to the idyllic shores of Costa Rica. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in the world of travel right now.
NEWS
- A Man ‘Punched’ This Woman’s Seat When She Reclined on a Flight — and the Video Is Going Viral
An American Airlines passenger claims that a man sitting behind her on a recent flight continually punched the back of her seat during her flight, leaving her with headaches and in need of medical care.
- Airbnb Suspended Bookings in Beijing Until May Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak
The popular home-sharing platform has been adhering to travel regulations for affected areas by canceling reservations in Beijing between February 7 and April 30.
- Venice To Track The Mobile Phones Of Visitors In Fight Against Overtourism
In an effort to measure and cut congestion in the city’s hotspots, a network of sensors and cameras has been positioned along the busiest streets.
- This Salt Lake City Hotel Will Let You Research Your Family’s History for Free With Ancestry
Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City has teamed up with Ancestry.com to offer guests free access to the Ancestry’s expansive online family history resources.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: Washington DC to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania for only $609 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Miami to Cairo, Egypt for only $645 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Copa: Los Angeles – San Jose, Costa Rica. $375. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: United: Phoenix – Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. $355 (Basic Economy) / $415 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes