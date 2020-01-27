Trending In Travel: Disneyland Closes, Travel Bans, $421 Flights To Cape Verde, And More!

Getty Images

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE brings you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.

This week, we’re flying to Europe for $1, dreaming of a Shakespearean romance and planning a summer escape to Trinidad and Tobago. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.

NEWS

DEALS

Share :