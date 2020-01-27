Trending In Travel: Disneyland Closes, Travel Bans, $421 Flights To Cape Verde, And More!

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE brings you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re flying to Europe for $1, dreaming of a Shakespearean romance and planning a summer escape to Trinidad and Tobago. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.
NEWS
- Hong Kong Closes Disneyland, Declares State of Emergency as Coronavirus Spreads
The Hong Kong government has raised its response level to “emergency” in light of the continued spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.
- How You Can Fly Round-trip to Europe for $1 Right Now
From now through Jan. 31, travelers ages 18 to 35 can book a trip to Europe with Contiki and get their airfare for as low as $1.
- You Can Win a Stay in Shakespeare’s Juliet House in Italy for Valentine’s Day
Forget flowers and chocolates — this Valentine’s Day, you can get the love of your life something truly special: A stay at Juliet’s real house in Verona, Italy.
- Trump’s Travel Ban Is Heading Back to Court
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments this Tuesday in three lawsuits filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents whose relatives have been unable to enter the U.S. because of the travel ban, which was first imposed shortly after Trump took office in January 2017.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: Non-stop from New York to Rome, Italy for only $279 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Swiss: San Francisco – Johannesburg, South Africa. $698. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: United: Philadelphia – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. $337 (Basic Economy) / $387 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: Boston to Cape Verde for only $421 roundtrip