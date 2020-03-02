Trending In Travel: Air New Zealand Gets Sleeping Pods, The Biscoff Is Back, $250 Flights To USVI, And More!

Getty Images

The more you know about the latest travel news and trends, the better traveler you’ll become. Turn to ESSENCE each week to bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, help you discover new adventures, and provide you with useful travel tips and tricks you need to journey deeper and cheaper.

This week, we’re bringing the fun back to travel with unique Airbnbs, cool sleep pods and post carnival fun in Trinidad and Tobago. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in the world of travel right now.

NEWS

DEALS