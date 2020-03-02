Trending In Travel: Air New Zealand Gets Sleeping Pods, The Biscoff Is Back, $250 Flights To USVI, And More!

The more you know about the latest travel news and trends, the better traveler you’ll become. Turn to ESSENCE each week to bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, help you discover new adventures, and provide you with useful travel tips and tricks you need to journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re bringing the fun back to travel with unique Airbnbs, cool sleep pods and post carnival fun in Trinidad and Tobago. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in the world of travel right now.
NEWS
- American Waiving Change Fees Amid Coronavirus Crisis
American Airlines and other carriers, worried about soft ticket sales, are taking the unprecedented step of broadly waiving those hefty ticket change and cancellation fees for new ticket purchases.
- New Jersey’s Iconic ‘Lucy the Elephant’ Is About to Be the Wildest Rental on Airbnb
Originally built in 1881, the massive elephant structure has served as a tavern, private residence, and is even on the National park Registry of Historical Landmarks.
- Air New Zealand Unveils Economy Class Sleeping Pods
According to Air New Zealand’s announcement, the Skynest will consist of six full-length lie-flat sleep pods in the Economy cabin. The exact location within the aircraft is yet to be confirmed.
- United Airlines Confirms That Biscoff Cookies Will Be Coming Back
The controversial swap from Biscoff to Oreo Thins as part of the airline’s complimentary food service is only temporary.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: American: Baltimore – St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. $250 (Basic Economy) / $310 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: Los Angeles to Barcelona, Spain for only $295 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: United: Phoenix – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. $389 (Basic Economy) / $449 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: Houston, Texas to Cairo, Egypt for only $570 roundtrip