9 Travel Influencers You Should Be Following For Summer Wanderlust Inspiration

The summer is quickly approaching, so you know what that means – it’s time to book flights for a much-needed and deserved vacation. With tourism numbers bolstering, travel is back for many of us, and we couldn’t be more thankful and, yes, excited, too. According to World Tourism Organization, the United Nations agency responsible for promoting sustainable and universally accessible tourism, international travel reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023. An estimated 235 million tourists traveled internationally in the first three months, more than double the same period in 2022, proving tourism’s resilience.

For Black women, we’re becoming known for internationally traveling in style. From girls’ trips to solo adventures, baecation jaunts, and group excursions, we’ve been spotted at some of the most luxurious locations, including Egypyt, Bali, Thailand, and Dubai, to name a few. What excites us the most about international travel is the culture, the ambiance, the rest, and, let’s face it, the luxury of it all! But if you’re new to travel, whether domestically or internationally, the planning process can be daunting and overwhelming.

However, there are some fabulous Black women travel influencers that can help you sift through the madness of location mapping, deciphering what to pack, and how to navigate the cultures of these new destinations. These influencers prioritize gorgeous photos and videos of their adventures while focusing on practicing wellness throughout their travels. Some have journeyed far and wide with 40+ countries underneath their belt, showing us that enjoyable international trips can be achieved, despite how intimidating it might initially feel. Check out our traveling divas’ list below for inspiration.

Yanique Holder

Yanique is fabulous. From her outfits and locations, she always gives us a great look while on vacation. She and her husband, Rondel Holder, are jet-setter vets and have traveled to 70+ countries.

Jessica Nabongo

Whether on Safari or sipping wine from a European balcony, travel influencer Jessica Nabongo has the aspirational content you want.

Jannelle Catherine

Micro-influencer Jannelle doesn’t play about her travels! She’s been everywhere, internationally, from New Zealand, Thailand, New Zealand, and more. She inspires us to put down the laptop (or bring it with us) and go!

Alex Jackson

Media girl, Alex Jackson, is notorious when it comes to international travel. She provides quick tips to help her followers prepare themselves and their checklists for international vacations.

Shakeemah Smith

Coined the “Passport Abuser,” Shakeemah lives up to her moniker! She’s been to over 68+ countries solo and now coaches others on how to do the same.

The Hambrick Family

This influencer family loves traveling together and inspiring other families to do the same. They provide tips and tricks to travel with children internationally.

Ciara of hey_ciara

Ciara quit her job to travel internationally and hasn’t looked back since. Now, she encourages others to follow their bliss and provides tips to travel.

Demetria L. Lucas

Former ESSENCE relationship editor, author, and now podcaster and world-traveler, Lucas is set on #seeingsomeworld. Follow her musings and travels for inspiration.

Kehinde Ade

This travel influencer doesn’t miss with the content. Aside from stunning visuals, videos, and outfits, Kehinde and her twin sister perfectly capture the wonderment of traveling internationally.