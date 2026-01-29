Upgraded Travel Essentials You’ll Actually Want To Pack This Year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Whether you’re jetting off for work, discovering new cultures for fun, or hopping from place to place, jetsetters appreciate practical, lightweight, and thoughtfully designed items. We’ve rounded up some unique and creative things that you need, beyond the usual luggage tags and neck pillows, so you transform the way you reach your next destination this year.

Cadence Travel Capsules

Over the past few years, I’ve explored almost every travel container you can imagine, and these refillable capsules have really proven their worth. They’re magnetic, leakproof, shatterproof, and can be customized with interchangeable labels or capsule extenders. Whether you need a capsule for liquids, skincare, jewelry, or medication, it’s super handy for staying organized and making unpacking a breeze. Most importantly, they’re TSA-compliant.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle

We saw a lot of hype this year surrounding water bottles–many truly weren’t worth the price or hype. However, the Owala FreeSip is one you have to try. Staying hydrated on the go is one of the hardest things to do; a new water bottle will make it easier. One of its most loved features is the FreeSip lid—a handy combination of a spout and straw that lets you sip or chug beverages. Many reviewers happily share that it keeps drinks cold all day long and appreciate the leak-proof locking lid, which makes it easy to carry in a backpack or carry-on without worrying about spills.

Blacklane Car Service

Blacklane is a chauffeur service, and I must admit, one of my favorites. I’ve used it in Europe, Hawaii, and a few other places throughout the States. You can book a one-way, round-trip, or all-day service in just a few minutes. After a long travel day, who wouldn’t want to be greeted and escorted to a cozy vehicle and a smooth ride to their destination? It’s worth the splurge.

Renpho Eyeris Zen Eye Massager

While it’s ideal to fly in those cozy lie-flat seats for every flight, it’s simply not possible. With this eye massager, you can enjoy moments of relaxation during a long flight in economy or while unwinding at the hotel. It’s lightweight, cushioned, compact, and has adjustable heat and pressure settings. It’s perfect for easing eye strain, puffiness, and dryness. Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity, you can listen to your favorite audiobooks, playlists, or soundscapes.

Paylater Travel

Paying for flights can be expensive. Paylater allows you to lock in the price of a flight with a minimal deposit and pay it off interest-free over time with a flexible repayment plan. It’s been hailed as a godsend for family vacations.

Delta Gift Cards Or Merch

Did you know that you can earn some SkyMiles when you purchase a gift card of at least $400? Also visit Delta’s online merch store to snag things like trading cards, cufflinks, and more.

Iteration Underwear

People often think of intimates as gifts only for partners, but good underwear like the bra and panty sets from Iteration made from Tencel Modal can really make a difference on a long travel day. They offer steady comfort, support, and breathability, helping to keep irritation and fatigue at bay when you’re sitting for hours. Plus, the hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking fabric prevents chafing, making them ideal for those with skin conditions or sensitivities, such as eczema.

The Oui Bullet Vibrator

Speaking of intimacy, for many couples, it’s essential to keep the spice alive, whether they’re traveling together or apart. Meet The Oui bullet vibrator by Cere: a tiny but mighty waterproof pocket-sized toy with 10 vibration speeds. That means, it’ll slip right past security without raising a brow. Wherever they may be in the world, with two hours of use on a full charge paired with the enchantment gel, it’ll be a fun night.

Stitch Fix Subscription

Staying up to date with the latest fashion trends can be a challenge, especially for someone constantly on the move, traveling through different destinations and weather conditions. Stitchfix makes it easy and stress-free to discover stylish, fun outfits, with a personalized wardrobe curated by a personal stylist. These pieces are ready to go from the package straight into their luggage.

Rothy’s

I’ve tried a few shoes from Rothy’s, including The Casual Clog, The Slip-On Sneaker, and Almond Slingback. So, when it comes to shoes that combine comfort, style, and practicality for frequent travelers, their options are worth a close look. And they’re a good choice for eco-conscious travelers because all the shoes are lightweight, easy to pack, and machine-washable, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Bose Quiet Comfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

For frequent travelers, investing in a pair of top-notch noise-cancelling headphones can make a real difference, and the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an excellent choice. They’re light and compact with a nice color range that will match even the most vibrant of personalities. With 24 hours of listening time, they’re designed to keep up with whatever the travel day or exploring a new city holds.