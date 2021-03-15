This New Initiative Wants To Help Travelers Experience Black History In New York City All Year Long

Black History Month has come and gone, but Black history will always remain a vibrant and unique identity that is woven into New York City’s history. Much more than Times Square and Bryant Park, the heart of what makes New York, New York are neighborhoods such as Jamaica (Queens), Flatbush (Brooklyn) and Harlem (Manhattan).

Thankfully, NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, is celebrating with history with a new campaign commemorating “the vibrancy and cultural nuances of New York City’s Black community, which enrich the City’s diversity.”

Appropriately titled, The Black Experience this new initiative celebrates New York City’s most iconic neighborhoods with guides, videos, interviews, articles and roundups of Black-owned businesses, all encompassed on a content hub dedicated to celebrating the diversity and nuances within New York City’s Black community and all that makes it unique in the world.

“…We are excited to launch this all-new permanent resource celebrating Black culture and the Black travel experience in New York City,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

With the largest Black population of any city in the United States, Black culture is integral to New York City’s identity – from its world-renowned music and style, celebrated food scene, the visual and performing arts, local businesses, and more.

“NYC & Company is committed to doing even more to lift up the city’s vibrant and diverse Black community all year long, showcasing the many authentic experiences the five boroughs offer.”

The series features love letters from NYC influencers such as Rondel Holder (Senior Director, Multicultural Content, NYC & Company and Founder, Soul Society 101), Felice León’ (Multi Media Editor, TheRoot.com), Sade Lythcott (CEO, National Black Theatre), Dondre Green (NYC-based photographer and Director, Bronx Narratives) and more.