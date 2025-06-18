The New Africa

This story is featured in the May/June 2025 issue of ESSENCE.

There’s more to Africa than safari and deserts. While cities like Marrakech, Accra and Johannesburg continue to bring in hundreds of thousands of international travelers every year, other urban destinations should also be on your radar. Featuring vibrant restaurant scenes and hubs of creative freedom, here are five emerging African cities to visit this year.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast

CÔte d’Ivoire has seen steady economic growth over the past decade—and the capital, Abidjan, has been a main driver. One of the reasons is its rapidly growing tech sector, which attracts start-ups from around the continent. What makes this destination particularly exciting to visit is the chance to explore its thriving arts scene. The city has become a thriving center for contemporary artists in the region—making it of particular interest to global art collectors.

Kigali, Rwanda

Kigali has been steadily growing for several years, both in population and economic development, and it aims to become the most sustainable city on the continent. More international hotel chains, ranging from JW Marriott to Sheraton, have invested in the bustling tourism center. It’s also an exciting time to visit and sample Kigali’s expanding culinary scene, which features lots of new restaurant concepts by local chefs. There’s also a vibrant creative community, specializing in high-quality local goods, thanks in large part to supportive government funding.

Algiers, Algeria

International tourism has not been a priority for this North African country like its neighbors, Morocco and Egypt, and it is often considered one of the hardest countries to visit. But in 2023, that changed, courtesy of the roll out of a new visa-on-­arrival program if you spend at least 70 percent of your trip in the southern Sahara desert with a tour operator. That means you can spend the other 30 percent of your time in the capital, Algiers. There’s so much history in the metropolis, as well as great restaurants and a rich culture to discover.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Zanzibar, a Tanzanian city known for its pristine beaches and vibrant culture, has long been a global tourist favorite, but recently, Dar es Salaam has begun to gain more attention. The city has been having a moment since the end of the pandemic. Tanzania, overall, has seen a surge in the number of arriving travelers, with most of them visiting Zanzibar, but they stop to get acquainted with Dar es Salaam on the way. There is already a lively arts and restaurant scene for travelers to satisfy their creative and culinary appetites, so plan on extending your itinerary to include a two- or three-day stopover before moving on.

Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya is already popular for its safaris, but along with the Masai Mara National Reserve and the country’s coastal resorts, its biggest city, Nairobi, is also attracting attention from travelers. The East African urban center has experienced rapid economic growth over the past decade. It has also become a major tech hub, drawing big names like Microsoft and earning the nickname “Silicon Savannah.” An influx of new hotels, including international brands like JW Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, makes this a great time to visit the city and see a more cosmopolitan side of the country.