Must-Have Gadgets For Summer Travel According To Your Favorite Influencers

Imani Bashir

The sun is out, and people are ready to take flight and act bad worldwide. The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects Americans to take to the skies this summer, flying in numbers that will be either close to or break pre-pandemic levels. Yes, summer is officially here, and we’re trying to be outside.

Now as a travel editor, I’m always on the go for both personal and business, so naturally, over the years, I’ve curated my little collection of must-have items that never leave my carry-on bag like my DJI Pocket 2 and my clutch-friendly MagSafe Duo Charger. However, when it’s time to pack, everything feels like a “can’t leave home without it” item, leading to overpacking and forgetting things you need.

To help us get our travel lives together this year, I asked the people whose jaunts give us a severe case of FOMO what their must-have gadgets are. So, get your passport and wallet ready because whether you’re looking for something to keep you comfy or a product to help capture memories and stay connected, these travel influencers have just what you need to upgrade your life this summer.

Nneoma

Anker Portable Charger

The first product I never leave home without is definitely my Anker portable charger because I love to stay charged up. I literally don’t know the last time my phone died out on vacation. With all the content I shoot on my phone, it’s important to stay charged up!

JISULIFE Handheld Turbo Fan

Next is a portable fan. It’s a must on vacation, especially when it’s hot, or if you’re out partying with friends. I like to keep my look together, and not look like I just came out of a sauna.

Imani Bashir

MacBook Air

As a freelance travel journalist and influencer, creating content to showcase the beauty of the world never stops, so having my Macbook Air on me at all times is imperative. I love it because it’s lightweight and can easily fit in a cute shoulder bag so I can edit, record and give the people what they want on the go.

JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

I’m not sure what happened post-pandemic that people be peopleing, but I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want to hear no babies (and I’m a mama). I just want to block out everything and everyone and get to where I have to go, so these noise canceling headphones ensure a quiet journey.

Mally

JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow

Summer travel is going to be crazy and packed this year. Flights are expensive, so if you have to be in economy on long haul flights, then this travel pillow is a need! I love it because I can get comfortable sleep even if I have to sit up and the row is full. You open the tray table, blow it up, and you can lean forward into the pillow. Your face is covered and cushioned, your neck or back won’t hurt and it’s the best option to get comfy if you can’t be in first class.

Cassy Isabella

DJI Air 2S

As a creator and Founder of Roaming Republic, I never leave home without my DJI Air 2s drone. I shoot 90% of my travel content on this.

LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

My 18″ Ring light with a built-in tripod is perfect for vlogging and self-shooting, and a must for solo travelers.