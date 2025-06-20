The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: 5 Destinations Black Women Should Escape To This Summer

Getty Images

Longer days and warmer weather can only mean one thing—summer is finally here! The season’s heat instantly invokes daydreams of strolls through quaint neighborhoods, outdoor dining, and sunset sails on crystal clear waters. It’s easy to see why summer is arguably the most popular time of year for travel. However, with so many sun-filled destinations to choose from, it can be hard to pick the right destination for you.

Should you embark on a city adventure? Feel the sand between your toes on an island? Cross an ocean or stay close to home? Perhaps you want a little bit of everything. To help you narrow things down, we’ve come up with a list of getaways that include something for everyone. So, whether you’re in the mood for a quick urban escape filled with culture and trendy bites, an island adventure with jaw-dropping views, or a relaxing vibe that you could indulge in forever, we’ve got you covered with ideas for domestic and international trips that you won’t want to miss this summer.

Getty Images

Chicago

Summertime Chi isn’t just a catch phrase; it’s a lifestyle. While winters in the ‘Windy City’ might strike fear even in the hearts of locals, the summer season is where Chicago truly shines. The city is full of things to do, including grabbing great eats at Black-owned restaurants like Cleo’s Southern Cuisine (Make sure to get the catfish and pineapple candied sweet potatoes), people watching along the Chicago River, or vibing out at any of the numerous festivals and rooftop events happening around town. Not sure where to start? Follow locals in the know, like event curator Kevin White and guides BLK Chicago to make sure you never miss out on the action.

Where to stay: Four Seasons Chicago

Getty Images

Martha’s Vineyard

If episode five of ‘Forever’ had you daydreaming about your own carefree summer on Martha’s Vineyard, trust us, you weren’t alone. A haven for Black people, the island is in full bloom this time of year and the perfect place to relax with a good book at the Inkwell, ride a bike through Oak Bluffs, pick up a few cute pieces at Lennox & Harvey in Vineyard Haven, or grab a lobster roll at Lobsterville. There’s also the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival happening in August, where you’re sure to run into friends, family, and even a few of your entertainment faves. If you’re looking for an escape where you can disconnect and decompress, this is the place for you.

Where to stay: Winnetu Oceanside Resort

Getty Images

Barbados

Is a trip to the Caribbean ever really a bad idea? Powder sand beaches, praiseworthy cuisine, endless activities, and a nightlife scene that starts at sunset and can go well past sunrise are just a few of the things that make Barbados a must this summer. After landing in Bridgetown and grabbing a combo at Chefette, find your way to one of the island’s many beaches — Dover, Accra, Paynes, Sandy Lane, take your pick. Explore historic Holetown, sip responsibly at the Mount Gay Rum Distillery, swim with turtles, or take a lime and catch a wine at Oistin’s fish fry on Friday night.

Where to stay: O2 Beach Club & Spa

Getty Images

Bodrum

Istanbul is hands down a hit with many Black travelers, but few venture past the capital city to the Turkish Riviera. Located on Turkey’s southwest coast, Bodrum is an elegant seaside town, only an hour’s flight from Istanbul, and is known for its beaches, boutique hotels, trendy restaurants, and beachside clubs. Work on your tan (safely!) at Bitez Beach or Kumbahçe Beach, go to Orfoz restaurant for fresh seafood, experience local culture at the Bodrum Bazaar, hop a gulet to Orak Island for some snorkeling, and dance the night away at Opa! Beach Club.

Where to stay: Scorpios Bodrum

Getty Images

Madrid

With sunsets that don’t occur until well after 9 p.m., Madrid is the perfect place for a summer escape. Awe-inspiring architecture, a vivacious art scene, entertaining street performers, and a buzzing restaurant scene ensure there’s no way you’ll be bored in one of Spain’s most eclectic cities. Shop until you drop along the Gran Via, Madrid’s most famous street, watch performers at Plaza Mayor, or get lost down the bustling cobblestone streets of Puerta de Sol. Take in some art at Museo Del Prado and people-watch at Retiro Park. Hungry? Enjoy traditional tapas at Jurucha or head to one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, Lavapiés, to indulge in Senegalese cuisine at Black-owned África Fusión. If you’re still looking for some beach time, flights to sunny isles like Mallorca and Costa del Sol are less than two hours away.

Where to stay: The Madrid EDITION