The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: Move Over Miami—This Florida City Is Having A Moment

Traveling to Florida is nothing new for me. Growing up, my family and I would spend summers and holidays in Orlando, and when I was in college, I partied in South Beach with the rest of the spring breakers. I’ve made many beautiful memories there, and I continue to discover the state’s unique beauty with each trip.

Florida boasts an abundance of picturesque, serene coastal towns. There’s one that recently blew me away with its charm, beauty, and food: St. Petersburg.

I recently visited the Tampa Bay-area town for the first time, and I was immediately captivated by what I saw. St. Petersburg, also known as St. Pete, is a laid-back beach town full of striking murals that reflect a local support for regional artists and creatives. Residents were kind and eager to recommend things I should do while I was there.

I stayed downtown, which was near the action. While you do need a car to get to most places, I did walk occasionally and felt safe doing so. There was so much to do, and thanks to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater (VSPC), I was able to see what the city had to offer.

While Florida is nicknamed “The Sunshine State,” St. Pete proudly claims the title of “The Sunshine City” thanks to its consistently bright weather. Combined with its waterfront setting, the destination offers an ideal backdrop for a memorable getaway. Whether visiting solo, like I did, with friends, or as a couple, St. Pete delivers a well-rounded experience, including standout dining and spirited events, including a popular two-day festival along the bay. Below are highlights that showcase why this sunny coastal city should be your next destination in 2026.

Sunset Dolphin Cruise

I spent my first day in St. Pete cruising around the bay looking for dolphins while simultaneously watching the sun set. That experience came about through the Sunset Dolphin Cruise by Pier Dolphin Cruises, and I had a fun, relaxing time. It was smooth sailing as we circled the bay’s crystal blue waters, and dolphins greeted us with their signature smirks.

The Brass Dagger

If you want a hands-on experience, I recommend The Brass Dagger. This class teaches you how to make your own ring, offering a variety of styles so you can design something special just for you (or someone special!). I opted for a sterling silver ring and created a bypass look with a hammer technique, crafting a ring that’s now in heavy rotation in my jewelry box.

SAVOR Food & Wine Festival

Once a year, people from all over gather by the water for the SAVOR Food & Wine Festival. This year, the annual two-day festival featured high-profile Food Network chefs and Michelin-starred chefs for a culinary affair to remember. The ambience was pure perfection. I toured the vendor tables, sampling different foods with a drink in hand. There was a cooking competition and drink presentations that allowed for sampling opportunities. I walked away with a bag full of freebies, including full-size food items, a SAVOR-branded wine glass, and more.

The Body Electric Yoga Co

For a self-care moment, I joined a hot yoga class at The Body Electric Yoga Co. I’m no stranger to hot yoga, so I was excited to see what this particular studio had to offer. The class was packed, but I was able to find a spot in the back of the room. After locking in, I found myself going through the movements easily, impressing myself each time. I’ve done yoga for years, but the more I do it, the more I discover what my body can do. I got a good sweat in and was ready to take on the rest of the day.

The Woodson Museum

It was important for me to learn about the history of St. Pete, so I visited the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum. The museum is located in “The Deuces,” a historic Black community that was the cultural heartbeat during segregation. Once a community center, the museum now features exhibits by Black artists and even hosts events like yoga and literacy festivals. Their lush Legacy Garden is the current home of the monumental Harriet Tubman: The Beacon of Hope sculpture. I enjoyed taking in the colorful artwork displayed on the museum walls and seeing the magnificent statue up close. If you get to Florida this month, you can check out the sculpture until the end of the year.

Eat Art Love

Located in the Warehouse Arts District, Eat Art Love is a Black-owned restaurant serving up some of the best brunch food I’ve ever had. I’d never heard of duck and grits, so when I saw it on the menu, I had to try it, and it didn’t disappoint. Both the duck and grits were oozing with so much flavor. I followed that up with their pumpkin bread, which was just as tasty.

Hogg Batch Coffee Gold Bar

Another Black-owned spot is Hogg Batch Coffee Gold Bar. Founded by twin brothers David and Duane Hogg, Hogg Batch Coffee Gold Bar takes a different approach to coffee by aging beans in bourbon barrels. The first drink David presented was their Gold Shakerato. I’m more of a latte drinker, so I was surprised by how much I liked the shakerato, which is an Italian iced coffee. What followed was a coffee flight/pairing with limoncino that further elevated the taste. It was divine.

Birch & Vine

I ended my trip with dinner at Birch & Vine, a fine-dining establishment located downtown. I indulged in delicious cocktails and food. But the highlight for me was the dessert. When I travel, I like to try things I don’t normally see or eat, so when I saw they had a coconut ube entremet, I gave it a try. Not only was it Instagram-worthy, but it was also yummy. Afterward, I wrapped up my evening by spending time on their rooftop, which overlooks the bay, taking in the serene beauty of the city one last time.