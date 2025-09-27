We Checked Out The St. Kitts Music Festival—And It Should Be On Your Radar For 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The 27th staging of the St. Kitts Music Festival last summer was one of the most successful editions of the festival to date, bringing thousands of regional and international concertgoers to St. Kitts‘ sun-kissed shores to join local fans. Since its inception in 1996, the festival has been a powerful economic engine, igniting a spark in the island’s tourism sector during what is traditionally known as the quieter “slow season.” Those are the times when hotel occupancy dips and the hum of incoming visitors softens. But the festival? It’s a spotlight on St. Kitts as a premier destination.

This year’s powerhouse lineup featured international superstars like Vybz Kartel, Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Spice, and Christopher Martin—names that draw audiences globally. The event also saw 11 local artists from both islands of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis being featured alongside the international stars. Among the outstanding pairings, Collin Wyatt’s socially conscious dancehall shared prime-time billing with Christopher Martin’s reggae mastery, while Dejour’s contemporary R&B complemented Jennifer Hudson’s headlining performance—illustrating just a few ways St. Kitts and Nevis artists are enriching the broader musical landscape.

Get to know some of the standout local artists who took the stage at the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival.

Collin Wyatt: From Calypso King to Dancehall Dynamo

Wyatt felt the irresistible pull of music at the tender age of 4, sparking a lifelong love for melodies. This early passion blossomed into a musical career fueled by his desire to speak his truth using songs as his avenue. By the time he was 10, his songwriting skills were taking off, laying the groundwork for the distinctive voice that would soon resonate with many.

At 15, he entered his high school’s calypso competition, where he not only graced the stage for the first time but also conquered it. Wyatt’s deep affection for poetry and the art of written expression naturally drew him to music that sang a compelling tale. While he draws from the infectious tempo of “wilders,” a local soca subgenre, and hip-hop, it is dancehall that has shaped his sound, particularly socially conscious tracks that challenge injustice. Hits like “SK Sweet” and “Most High Forever” illustrate his growing artistry.

According to Wyatt, “Homegrown talent has evolved. I’m happy to see where it is at the moment, and even happier to see where it’s going to go.” For him, the festival is “the biggest festival in the Caribbean. The exposure is on a grand scale,” allowing audiences drawn by international stars to also connect with St. Kitts’ own musical ambassadors.

Dejour: A Soulful Sensation Rising

Dejour Alexander has been mesmerizing audiences with his silky-smooth vocals and undeniable stage charisma since his early teens. He landed on the music scene at the age of 14, when he resoundingly won the ZIZ 50th Anniversary Song Competition in 2011, put on by the local radio station. This early victory paved the way for his expanding musical career.

At just 16, Alexander made his highly anticipated and unforgettable debut at the St. Kitts Music Festival in 2017. He has graced the festival with his presence on multiple occasions, each appearance solidifying his status as a beloved artist and a crowd favorite thanks to captivating performances of hits like “Red Wine” and “Let Me Be.”

Alexander notes that performing at the festival is “one of the biggest platforms for any artist hailing from the federation [of St. Kitts and Nevis]” and that being invited to perform on that stage “lets the world know, ‘I’m ready.’”

Influenced by R&B, hip-hop, and the timeless, groovy allure of soul music, Alexander has meticulously crafted a unique blend that feels both refreshingly new and deeply rooted in musical heritage. His journey is a vibrant testament to his exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and the infectious energy he pours into every single note and lyric.

Abena Amory: A Voice for Change, On- and Off-Stage

Amory’s festival debut this year carried profound significance, celebrating her deep roots as a native of Nevis and the legacy of the daughter of the late Hon. Vance Amory, former Premier of the island.

Her Caribbean American sound blends her Nevisian and Vincentian heritage with the pulsating energy of New York City, where she now resides. Her reggae love song, “Your Love,” released in February 2023, is a heartfelt declaration that she was ready to elevate her musical career to new heights.

“Looking out into the crowd and seeing familiar faces; people who were there just to see me, was such a powerful and affirming moment,” she says. “Hearing how proud folks were of me for representing Nevis filled me with so much gratitude. It was truly unforgettable. Something that will stay with me for a lifetime.”

For artists like Amory, the festival offers not only exposure but also the chance to represent home and “gain global recognition.” She recalls, “It’s a great feeling when home embraces you, uplifts you, and celebrates you. It’s affirming. It shows the world that world-class talent can come from small islands, and that we deserve just as much spotlight, investment and recognition as any other person from the larger countries.”

Beyond music, Amory is a dedicated leader in public health. A certified birth doula for more than a decade, she advocates for maternal health, violence prevention, and health equity, bringing holistic care and support to expectant families.

Among Amory’s achievements are co-authoring a chapter in Black Girl Magic Beyond the Hashtag and earning a master of Public Health in Community Health Sciences from SUNY Downstate. As both an artist and an advocate, she embodies the spirit of community and compassionate leadership.

Virgil Hodge: From Track Star to Vocal Powerhouse

Celebrated for her blazing speed on the track as a sprinter, Hodge has seamlessly transitioned her talent from the athletic arena to the stage. Born in Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts, this 2008 Olympian has proven that her talent extends far beyond the finish line. Her hit song “Can’t Bring Me Down” is a powerful, resonant anthem, echoing her incredible resilience and undeniable talent.

Hodge’s vocal journey began as far back as she can remember, and she has honed her craft with various local bands. Her voice resonated as one of the singers for the girl group MELANIN, who opened for Buju Banton night at the St. Kitts Music Festival in 2019.

In 2022, Hodge embarked on a thrilling new chapter in her career, dropping her first soca single “Loose” and throwing her hat into the Soca Monarch competition, further demonstrating her impressive versatility. Her artistry soared to new heights with her first-ever solo concert in May of 2024. With a fresh Reggae EP, Hodge released her first single, “Burning Love,” in January 2025.

IDeli Napi: A Cookup of Authentic Vibes and Soulful Storytelling

Born Delrose Wilkinson but known professionally as IDeli Napi, this up-and-comer made her festival debut this year with her song “Mus Mek It.” From an early age, she found her artistic home in the rich sounds of reggae and soul, genres that continue to shape her distinctive musical identity. Her time at Basseterre High School, where she honed her skills playing the saxophone, further nurtured her talents.

IDeli Napi’s debut single, “Run Come,” released in September 2020, captivated audiences with its seamless fusion of reggae and soul. Her music reflects her philosophy of “authentic vibes,” a creative “cookup” that blends influences while remaining unmistakably her own.

Beyond her music, IDeli Napi is deeply invested in the performing arts. She draws strength and inspiration from the supportive artistic community, particularly the empowering presence of women in key roles. “There is always some presence of a woman somewhere in certain positions that you could be like, Okay, she got me. She got me,” she says. “So it’s a comfortable feeling. I feel like I don’t have to be fighting everybody on my own or fighting to get my voice heard on my own. So, the support and the community are lovely.” Her artistic journey is guided by a powerful principle: “Faith without works is dead.”

The 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is set for June 27–29, 2026, promising another year of international star power paired with homegrown authenticity, a combination that continues to make this festival uniquely vibrant on the Caribbean music scene.