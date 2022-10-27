Spooky Sites And Show Sets To Visit In Westchester, NY

Credit: Clifford Pickett

I lived in New York City for 12 years and never visited Westchester, NY. A shameful realization that was magnified by how easy it was to make the 45-minute trip from Midtown, which I did earlier this month.

The weekend getaway marked my first time driving in New York, which I must admit I was a bit nervous about. But the promise of seeing the region fully lean into the Halloween spirit for the season, and the opportunity to explore the real-life locations behind some of my favorite TV shows and films — as well as the African-American Heritage Trail — was enough for me to push past my fears. Plus I was making the trip in quite possibly the sexiest and safest ride possible (more on that below), so there was really only one thing to do: get behind the wheel and start exploring.

What To See

Villa Lewaro

If this façade looks familiar, you likely recognize it from the Netflix series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. It is indeed the restored historical home of Walker, who is recorded as the first female self-made millionaire in America, and it sits at the corner of Fargo Lane and North Broadway in Irvington, New York, just 30 miles north of New York City.

Because the home is a private residence, it’s not open to the public to tour. But the grandeur of the 32-room mansion designed by Vertner W. Tandy, New York’s first certified Black architect, is hard to miss, even from a distance.

Lyndhurst Mansion

Located just one half-mile from Villa Lewaro is Lyndhurst Mansion. The Tarrytown, NY, estate was once home to various generations of three wealthy families: The Pauldings, The Merritts, and the Goulds. However, in modern-day pop culture, it’s one of the sites that was used to film HBO’s The Gilded Age.

This is a historic landmark that you can enter, and you’ll be blown away not only by the tour guide’s knowledge of the home’s past, but the impeccable preservation of the dwelling which still has its original glass windows, faux marble finishes, furniture and other decor items dating back to the mid-1800s. The lush green grounds themselves are equally stunning, as are the views of the Hudson from the mansion’s many rooms. Buy a ticket to Lyndhurst After Dark to learn more about Victorian Lore as you roam through the historic home by candlelight.

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2014/10/26: Gate to Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery

I can’t explain why, but this was a must-visit for me. Perhaps it’s the Nicole Beharie fan in me who loved watching her on the Fox fantasy drama Sleepy Hollow. It could also be the fact that I like creeping myself out unnecessarily. Whatever the case may be, I was looking forward to stepping on the grounds of Sleepy Hollow Cemetery which is the resting place of many famous figures, including Washington Irving, author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. A guided tour will ensure you don’t miss any of the history or symbolism that exists throughout the 90-acre grounds.

Ella Fitzgerald Statue

If you need a break from the potentially scary, stroll by the statue of Ella Fitzgerald which is a part of Westchester’s African-American Heritage Trail. The bronze work, entitled “The First Lady of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald,” was crafted by African-American artist Vinnie Bagwell in 1996 and stands next to the Metro-North train station in Yonkers where Fitzgerald was born.

This is a view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson on September 28, 2017. (Photo by Tom Nycz)

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

If you like your spooky on the fun side, you must make a visit to The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze while you’re in the Hudson Valley area. The exhibit is only open during Halloween season (September 16-November 20) and features an impressive 7,000-plus hand-carved pumpkins on display that are sculpted into true works of art, like the revolving carousel above.

Where To Stay

After seeing mansions all day, you’re going to want somewhere nice to lay your head and my top recommendation is The Opus Westchester.

The luxury of the locale leaps out at you from the door with the sleek decor of the Autograph Collection Hotel. And it doesn’t stop there. While White Plains is a bustling New York city in it’s own right, the sheer size of the contemporary guest rooms and suites at the property are a sure — and welcome — sign you’re not in Manhattan anymore. The Italian Sferra linens on the bed also add to the luxe feel.

I often find it hard to stick to my wellness routine when away from home, but The Opus made it easy with its spacious fitness facility. While many hotels offer the bare minimum in terms of workout equipment, the gym here had every weight machine you’d find in a big box fitness studio as well as multiple cardio options, from Peloton bikes to treadmills and ellipticals. Free hand weights, kettlebells, medicine balls, and even battle ropes allowed me to mix up my workout over the course of my three-day stay. Plus there’s an indoor pool if swimming is how you stay fit.

As a woman who believes in rewarding myself after physical labor, i.e. exercise, I’d be remiss if I didn’t encourage you to also visit The Opus Spa. The Deep Muscle Melt and Pro Athlete Massage will give your body the tune up it desperately needs if you’ve been going hard lately. And please don’t miss the opportunity for a steam shower or short sit in the sauna after your treatment.

Where To Eat

The Opus has two excellent dining options if you’re the type who likes to stay in once you get in. The first is the Lobby Lounge where, if you order nothing else, you must try the warm sourdough which comes with a spread of cultured butter, honeycomb, and sea salt and is the most delicious bread I’ve tasted in a very long time. The second option is The Restaurant at Kanopi located on the 42nd and 43rd floors of the hotel which features Mediterranean fine dining imagined by Chef Anthony Gonçalves.

Outside of the property, you’ll find satisfying small plates at Boro6 Wine Bar in the Hastings-on-Hudson village. And in New Rochelle, Black-owned Krave restaurant serves up flavorful Caribbean and Soul food-inspired dishes.

Getting Around

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather

Driving through Westchester as you explore these sites is relatively easy, though there are some particularly dark and windy roads along the path to the Jack O’Latern Blaze. Thankfully, I was able to traverse those curves rather easily in the sporty seats of a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan, which made for a much more enjoyable journey than relying on Uber would have. I’ve written before about my respect and appreciation for my Jeep after it took me from Atlanta to Los Angeles this summer, but driving this car for just a few days left me ready to trade in my SUV immediately upon my return home. Between the sleek interior, smooth ride, and the sunroof which made the sedan feel incredibly spacious, it was hard for me to get out of the car when I arrived at my destinations because I enjoyed being in it so much.

Mercedes-Benz C-Klasse, 2021, Selenitgrau magno, Leder zweifarbig Sienabraun/Schwarz. Interieur // Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 2021, selenite grey magno, siena brown/black leather. Interior

The portrait-style 11.9-in multimedia touchscreen with multiple navigation modes was a complete lifesaver, in that it made it super easy to find each unknown destination I visited. And as someone who often (foolishly) chooses music over the interruption of voice assistance, which this Benz offers, having the directions reflected on the windshield made it virtually impossible to miss a turn or risk unsafe driving by looking for guidance anywhere else but on the road. And, should you follow in my footsteps for this fun exploration trip –which I hope you do — The Opus makes it super simple to valet park and retrieve your car with a comparable overnight rate. Nothing says fun weekend getaway like a show-stopping ride, in my opinion, and this luxury vehicle made explore sites where show magic is made all the more spectacular.