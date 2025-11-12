The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: What To Know Before Planning An International Solo Trip

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I’ll be the first to admit that the first time I thought about traveling internationally solo, it scared me. As a Black woman, especially, I was unsure of my safety, how I would be perceived, if I could mentally withstand, and so many other questions and thoughts. However, as an only child and a self-proclaimed introvert, once I set out on my first journey over a decade ago, I quickly realized how transformative and peaceful adventuring on your own can truly be.

Now, with dozens of solo trips under my belt, I can confidently say I’ve mastered this form of travel. Of course, globetrotting with my close girlfriends will always be special to me. But sometimes you just have to venture by your lonesome to avoid missing out on that destination you’ve always dreamed of visiting.

That was my thought when I recently booked a bucket-list trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Whether I saw stunning photoshoots from other Black women or even Beyoncé and her family venturing through Capri and Positano from their yacht—I knew it was a place I had to set my eyes on at least once. Despite researching before touching down, some things came up that reminded me that, as a solo traveler, you can never be too prepared. To help you avoid some of these same pitfalls and surprises, and still have an amazing experience, I’ve curated this roundup of need-to-know things as you plan your next international solo adventure.

Plan Ahead for Transportation

For me, one of the largest expenses as a solo traveler is transportation. When traveling with a group, you can split costs. When you are on your own, it all falls on you. While public transportation is often most efficient and budget-friendly in larger international cities, that may not be the case in remote towns and destinations. Also, from a safety perspective, private transportation or even a rideshare service can bring added peace of mind.

During my recent trip, I opted to book a private transfer from the Naples train station to my accommodation, Hotel Open Gate in Praiano, within the Amalfi Coast. The one-hour ride cost me 150 Euros ($175 USD) each way. It was something that I budgeted for ahead of time because I knew that I didn’t want to drag my suitcase around on multiple buses, trains, and possibly even a ferry. I wanted to simply reach my hotel stress-free.

That said, always set aside extra money in your budget, as well as have cash on hand for transportation needs. Hiccups can arise at any time, and you want to ensure that you are always covered to get where you need to go. For me, I made sure to carry small increments of Euros because it was the only form of currency the buses accepted and that was often my only option of getting around Amalfi during certain hours.

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

Know the Local Customs and Culture

A given, whether traveling alone or with others, you should always take the time to research local traditions. I typically start with social media: searching for hashtags, watching reels and TikToks, and reading blog posts from other travelers who have ventured to my destination.

On the flip side, there may still be things that come up once on the ground that you may not have come across in your research. For me, that was the mandatory cover charge at many restaurants across the Amalfi Coast. Although it was never more than 5 Euros, it was an unexpected expense that I wasn’t prepared for. Rather than get upset, I simply paid it because, well, these things come up and there’s not much you can do other than choose not to eat at that particular spot.

This is also a huge part of solo travel—being able to roll with the punches as they come. You likely won’t have someone to lean on when surprises happen, so you have to be mentally and emotionally ready for anything. Other things to be prepared for: appropriate attire in certain settings, paying to use public restrooms across much of Europe, drinking culture in religious areas, and safety issues like pickpockets.

Connectivity—Yes, It Matters

Social media may lead us to believe that we should disconnect when traveling. Yes, there are times and places for that, but when on an international solo trip, you also want to ensure that you can connect when needed. In the early days of my solo adventures and as someone always on a tight budget, I would rely on Wi-Fi when available or turn on my cell service only in emergencies to avoid costs.

Luckily, there are now several e-Sim brands around that offer low-cost international plans so that you can travel and stay connected at all times. On my recent trip, I utilized Holafly. You simply select the country you are visiting, the number of days, and the type of service you want. I was able to make (and take calls), have access to Google and Apple Maps to easily get around, as well as text family and friends to let them know I was okay.

Another great safety resource is Life360. It’s an app, similar to general location-sharing features, that lets you privately share your whereabouts with a designated group of folks at all times. They can get real-time updates, and you can also set up alerts for them.

Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor

You’ve Got This

From safety tips to cultural awareness, a little preparation goes a long way toward making your international solo trip unforgettable. And, if you are afraid of being lonely, look into booking group tours and experiences so that you can potentially meet other solo travelers to hang with as well. In the end, do your homework, stay flexible, and remember— the best part of traveling alone is discovering just how capable you truly are.