8 Socially Distant Labor Day Getaway Destinations

Like many 2020 holidays, Labor Day will look a lot different this year. As many of us are salty wondering where this “summer” actually went, cooped up travelers are beginning to plan local or semi-local getaways for the long weekend. And with many people avoiding air, train and bus travel, it comes as no surprise that people are looking for getaway destinations that are short on travel time, low on crowds and within driving distance from home.
No matter the type of travel you prefer, there are plenty of ways to safely say goodbye to summer this Labor Day, whether it’s going on a long weekend road trip, spending an afternoon exploring your favorite national park or flying off to an island.
01
La Paz, Baja California Sur
La Paz is located about two hours north of Los Cabos on the eastern side of the Baja Peninsula. Situated on the Bay of La Paz in the tranquil Sea of Cortez, La Paz is renowned for its friendly local community, world class sportfishing, diving and an array of aquatic adventures as well as land-based excursions in the surrounding mountains and desert terrain. La Paz can be reached by flying into the Los Cabos International Airport and driving north or from Southern California.
02
Delray Beach, Florida
Travelers can escape the hustle and bustle of over-crowded South Florida locations like Miami Beach by spending their Labor Day in the charming town of Delray Beach. Located 30-minutes from Palm Beach International Airport and about an hour from Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports, the destination is known for its charming boutiques and abundance of activities – most of which are perfect if you’re looking for an adults-only vacay. In fact, it was “America’s Favorite Small Town” if you’re looking for a trip full of sunbathing, golfing, fine dining, spa relaxation, luxe accommodations at hotels such as The Seagate Hotel & Spa and more.
03
Montauk, New York
Montauk, NY offers a relaxing destination for families seeking an idyllic getaway from nearby NYC. If you’re not sure where to start your Hamptons getaway, Gurney’s Star Island has quickly become the most sought after property there. Home to the largest marina in the Hamptons, the property offers outdoor activities to energize travelers. The season also marks the best time to visit the hiking trails, such as the scenic Hither Hills or Camp Hero State Parks, or at a private beach bonfire with s’mores.
04
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe is the escape you didn’t know you needed. With its remote locale, there are plenty of places to enjoy it in the hills and gorgeous trails surrounding the city, and also experience its limitless adventure. Visitors to the Santa Fe area can not only enjoy the world-class art for which Santa Fe is widely known (designated as an UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Art as well as a City of Design), but also an incredible immersion into culture (Native American, Spanish, and Anglo-American) with visits to explore ancient pathways to ruins of northern New Mexico’s ancestral Pueblo people.
05
Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Known for its laid-back vibe and authentic hospitality, Turks and Caicos has officially reopened its borders for U.S. travelers on July 22, making it a quick flight from major East Coast cities during Labor Day weekend. Just as the island is synonymous with powder white sand beaches, luxury hotels make this an especially special destination to visit with options such as the The Shore Club—which infuses Caribbean atmospheric charm throughout the guest rooms, expansive pool areas, and globally inspired dining venues and has guests feeling as though they are the only ones on the island—and The Palms, which is located on the award-winning Grace Bay beach and has an infinity pool with beach views, an open-air design and a slew of water activities that allow for a natural connection to the destination and a one-of-a-kind stay.
06
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
With its relaxed vibe, towering mountain scenery and miles of open space, Jackson Hole remains first and foremost a small town in the heart of mountain country. Its open backcountry gate system accesses more than 3,000 acres and is not for the faint of heart. While it may be known for its great vertical skiing, summer also caters to the most extreme of outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy mountain biking, yurt trips and access to the impressive Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.
07
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Kiawah Island is best known for its five championship golf courses, including the Ocean Course, one of four courses to have hosted every major PGA event and named America's Toughest Course by Golf Digest in 2012. Along with high-end golf and a destination spa, this private community offers a lush, natural habitat flourishing with wildlife and more than 10 miles of secluded beaches where Loggerhead turtles nest. With golf, wildlife exploration, top-ranked tennis, a five-star spa and 20-plus miles of bike trails, there simply isn't time to be idle on Kiawah unless by choice.
08
Hamilton, Bermuda
At a time when international travel is limited for many Americans, there’s no better option than idyllic Bermuda. The island’s 21-square miles feature an abundance of isolated natural beach and park spaces make social distancing a breeze. Not to mention, only 2.5 hours from most major cities of the Northeast, it’s a quick and easy trip to soaking up the sun, with minimal travel time. Travelers can enjoy socially distanced activities such as chartering a fishing boat for a reef excursion or snorkeling in crystal clear waters.