8 Socially Distant Labor Day Getaway Destinations

Like many 2020 holidays, Labor Day will look a lot different this year. As many of us are salty wondering where this “summer” actually went, cooped up travelers are beginning to plan local or semi-local getaways for the long weekend. And with many people avoiding air, train and bus travel, it comes as no surprise that people are looking for getaway destinations that are short on travel time, low on crowds and within driving distance from home.

No matter the type of travel you prefer, there are plenty of ways to safely say goodbye to summer this Labor Day, whether it’s going on a long weekend road trip, spending an afternoon exploring your favorite national park or flying off to an island.