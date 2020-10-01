Just because COVID-19 may have quashed your Euro bachelorette trip, or plans to island hop in the Caribbean doesn’t mean it should rain on your bachelorette-party parade, too.
Though planning a bachelorette party or vacation during a pandemic may seem impossible, there are now people finding ways to travel safely together and still have fun. There are plenty of options that are heavy on the scenery, vibes and turn up, that still also allow for you to plan ways to be socially distant and safe (once you and your girls get your COVID tests first, of course) — right in your own backyard.
So if you’re looking for a beach getaway, a wine trip or even a luxurious spa weekend, here are five socially distanced ways to still make your bachelorette festivities extra-special, even with added safety precautions in mind.
01
Lodi, CA
Looking for a hidden gem? A short drive from San Francisco and Sacramento, Lodi boasts beautiful winery and outdoor experiences without the crowds. Known for its Mediterranean climate, The Lodi region of California may not be as recognized as Sonoma County or Napa, which makes it the perfect socially distant travel location. Lodi Wine Country is nestled between the San Francisco Bay and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and contains over 100 diverse varieties like the 2019 Oak Farm Fiano at Oak Farm Vineyards, a Southern Italian varietal that grabs the attention of consumers and sommeliers alike. The Lodi AVA is not limited to wine as there are several outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, swimming and even fishing at Lodi Lake. There is also the option to paddle or kayak the Mokelumne River or take a picturesque cycling ride through Lodi Wine Country.
02
Catalina Island
Just one hour (26 miles) off the SoCal coast lies an idyllic destination with wide open spaces, pristine fresh air, breathtaking scenery and much more. Bachelorette crews can stay safely at the hotels, dine with their feet in the sand at Descanso Beach Club, zip line 600 feet above the air, camp by the ocean, take a biofuel Hummer up into the mountains and much more. Not to mention, if you and your girls are up for adventure, Catalina Island is an outdoor lover’s paradise – with some of the most gorgeous campsites and hiking trails for travelers looking to catch a break while exploring and appreciating the unspoiled beauty of one of Southern California’s most diverse ecosystems. Whether it's Avalon’s socially distanced tent sites and brand new tent cabins at the Hermit Gulch Campground or the myriad campgrounds of Two Harbors (rated one of the best campgrounds in the West) with their rustic charm, Catalina Island Company’s campgrounds offer unlimited adventure, perfect for any bachelorette getaway.
03
Charleston, SC
While many only think of Napa Valley when planning wine-centric trips, The Kessler Collection offers one of the country’s only wine blending classes, located in Charleston, S.C. Along with luxurious accommodations, imaginative restaurants, art galleries, cooking classes and signature spas, the Collection’s Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston offers educational Wine Blending Experiences, guided by certified sommeliers, allowing guests to taste, combine, and create their very own custom red wine blend. Perfect for a bachelorette party, the Wine Blending Experience invites guests to discover the chemistry, history and complexity of various wine varietals, craft a unique blend catered specifically to their personal palate, and design their own wine label to take home and enjoy for many pours.
04
Key West, FL
Key West is a bachelorette destination for good reason. Essentially the Vegas of the South, what happens in Key West stays in Key West. Shop til you drop with your girlfriends along the Seaport Village and grab a drink at the Waterfront Brewery (and yes, you can walk around with cocktails in Key West!). The savvy bride’s destination, 24° North Hotel ties the historical roots of Cuba and Key West together. With its authentic island ambiance, Cuban-theme and splashy pool deck scene, the lifestyle hotel invites bachelorette-goers to celebrate (socially distanced) poolside with drinks from the Toasted Coconut. Its sister hotel, The Gates Hotel Key West, offers ladies an adults-only pool featuring cabanas for rental and drinks from Rum Republica to complement the island’s laid-back style.
05
Las Vegas, NV
While you may most often picture crowds and big events when you think of Las Vegas, the city has quickly adapted to offer exceptional experiences in a socially distanced manner, from spacious suites in world-class spas to open-air dining from celebrated chefs. Some of the ways your “I Do” crew can enjoy Vegas include distanced dining at places such as MGM Resorts, which has integrated technology for guests to virtually queue rather than waiting in line, explore menus, and even view a post-dinner “thank you” video from celebrated chefs, lunch on the beach at Border Grill which has launched a poolside menu that invites beachgoers to have the restaurant’s food delivered to their cabana or chair, or for an added layer of luxury, and distancing, you and the girls can reserve a private spa suite at The Spa at ARIA or Bellagio Spa & Salon.