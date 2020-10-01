Just because COVID-19 may have quashed your Euro bachelorette trip, or plans to island hop in the Caribbean doesn’t mean it should rain on your bachelorette-party parade, too.

Though planning a bachelorette party or vacation during a pandemic may seem impossible, there are now people finding ways to travel safely together and still have fun. There are plenty of options that are heavy on the scenery, vibes and turn up, that still also allow for you to plan ways to be socially distant and safe (once you and your girls get your COVID tests first, of course) — right in your own backyard.

So if you’re looking for a beach getaway, a wine trip or even a luxurious spa weekend, here are five socially distanced ways to still make your bachelorette festivities extra-special, even with added safety precautions in mind.