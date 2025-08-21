The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Underrated ‘Second Cities’ That Rival Popular Destinations

Getty Images

Taking a vacation in a popular city can sometimes feel like a hassle: fighting for dinner reservations, navigating shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, and paying peak-season prices for the same landmarks everyone else is trying to see. That’s why you should consider a “second city” getaway: a vacation planned around visiting less tourist-heavy cities in the same state. These smaller destinations offer all the perks of a great city vacation but with fewer crowds and more room for discovery. If you’re looking for a destination beyond the usual tourist checklist, here are five “second cities” to consider for your next domestic adventure.

Hotel Haya

Try Tampa instead of Miami

When it comes to Florida, Miami seems to get all the attention: the food, beaches, and luxury hotels make it one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. But if you’re looking for a similar experience, head north to Tampa. The city has come a long way in recent years, and it’s now home to several top hotels, including the Tampa EDITION and JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, as well as boutique resorts like Hotel Haya, situated in Tampa’s historic Ybor City. The Ybor City neighborhood hosts great restaurants like La Segunda Bakery, known for its Cuban sandwiches, and the Black-owned 7th and Grove, which serves Southern staples like gumbo and shrimp and grits. Tampa’s location on Tampa Bay means access to the Tampa Riverwalk, a 2.6-mile stretch with parks, museums, and restaurants. For beaches, there’s the small Ben T. Davis Park, or you can drive 40 minutes outside the city to hang out on the white sand at Clearwater Beach.

The Alida, Savannah

Swap out Atlanta for Savannah

While there’s no replicating Atlanta, if you want something a little more intimate, head to Savannah, about four hours east of the state’s capital. Some of Atlanta’s draws include its historical museums, zoos, and aquariums, and Savannah boasts some of these same attractions. Top museums include the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum and SCAD Museum of Art, and if you’re traveling with kids, they’ll love the Telfair Children’s Art Museum. Things in Savannah move a lot slower than in Atlanta, which means you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the city’s top restaurants like Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread and The Grey, both Black owned. Stay at The Alida, Savannah, a boutique hotel situated near downtown Savannah with an expansive pool deck and rooftop restaurant.

Visit San Antonio

Consider San Antonio over Houston

We get why Houston, Texas, is a popular vacation spot. The state’s largest city is a haven for museums, sports teams, and performing arts theaters. But if you want a smaller city with a historic vibe, try San Antonio. Stay at The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio, in walking distance to the Alamo and a few minutes drive to the Pearl District, a lively shopping and dining hub. While you’re here, check out SeaWorld and the San Antonio Zoo, especially when the temps are cooler. One of the city’s best-known attractions is the River Walk, a 15-mile-long path with cafes and restaurants that can also be explored via boat ride. Some must-see Black-owned restaurants include 225° Urban Smoke for BBQ and Southern Roots Vegan for a sweet vegan treat.

Adam Ernster – Visit Santa Barbara

Trade Los Angeles for Santa Barbara

From stargazing to beach-hopping, Los Angeles is one of the most popular vacation spots in California, but the equally cool Santa Barbara offers sandy beaches, hiking trails, and wineries. The city’s best dining is diverse, ranging from the casual La Super-Rica Taqueria to the Ethiopian (and Black-owned) Petit Valentien. When the weather’s good, spend a day at Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens or book a day trip on the Condor Express for some whale watching. If you’re a wine connoisseur, book one of the curated wine tours with Santa Barbara Wine County Tours, which includes shuttle transportation and wine tasting fees. For accommodations, The Drift Hotel is a minimalist boutique hotel in the heart of Santa Barbara featuring a restaurant and bar on-site.

Omni William Tell Hotel

Pick Pittsburgh over Philadelphia

Nothing beats a stay in Philadelphia, which was our nation’s first capital (though it was later relocated to D.C.) and the site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution. But Pennsylvania’s second city, Pittsburgh, has a lot going for it, too. About four hours east of Philadelphia, it has a ton of great museums like The Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Museum of Art, and the Carnegie Science Center. The city is also a nature enthusiast’s dream, with trails at the Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve and outdoor attractions like the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium and the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. There’s some great breweries in the area, too: Penn Brewery is the city’s oldest brewery, and if you happen to visit in August, make plans to attend Barrel and Flow Fest, a Black beer festival regarded as one of the country’s best. Make yourself at home at the Omni William Penn Hotel, a historic hotel dating back to 1916, offering six dining options and a convenient location in downtown Pittsburgh’s Mellon Square.