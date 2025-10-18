The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: A Girlfriends’ Getaway To Saint Vincent

KBPixels

Something happens when you take a trip with close friends and intentionally step away from what usually demands your attention. When you escape to the Caribbean, it can be even more memorable. Becoming immersed in the islands’ rhythm together reminds you why these women matter. For me, Zahra and Dez, Sandals Saint Vincent in Buccament Bay gave us exactly what we needed. The resort, tucked between two hills, offered a peaceful retreat, with inspiring views that often had us stopping mid-conversation. Every moment we spent there seemed like a celebration of sisterhood and island life.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has felt like a second home since my first visit eight years ago—on Valentine’s Day. Over time, I’ve formed deep friendships here, and this trip honored those connections. While Sandals hotels are known for romantic escapes for couples, this time was about celebrating the bond between friends.

Mornings of Reflection and Afternoons of Exploration

We began each day at the resort taking things slowly, allowing the island’s rhythm to sink in. Some mornings, we started with leisurely bike rides around the property, pedaling past vibrant bougainvillea bushes spilling fuchsia petals onto the pavement like confetti, then riding out to the beachfront to watch the waves. In those quiet hours, with the breeze brushing my skin and salt in the air, I paused, breathed and took it all in.

The balance between adventure and tranquility shaped our days. One afternoon, we paddled glass-bottom kayaks toward Fort Duvernette. The volcanic plug rose dramatically from the sea on Saint Vincent’s windward side. Through the clear water, we watched seabirds dive and delicate sea orchids sway. The fort once protected Calliaqua Bay, where ships loaded with sugar departed for England during colonial times. We were just there for the majestic views.

The climb was steep. We laughed as we made our way up, our voices echoing off the walls. We stopped every few steps to catch our breath, pretending we weren’t winded. At the top, we stood together looking out at lush hills spilling into endless blue sea. In that moment, with the wind whipping around us, we could exhale.

Another morning, two of us woke up at 4:30 a.m. to go on a daybreak ATV adventure with Coastal Adrenaline Tours. By 6, we were tearing along winding trails as the sun climbed over the Atlantic and birds took flight around us. We rode through Sheep Pen, a peninsula with panoramic views of the Grenadines, past Brighton Bay’s black sand, and through villages where other early risers waved to us from their yards. The tour ended at a ranch, where we were greeted with cold towels, bottled water and a proper Vincy breakfast—a reward that made the early wake-up worth it.

KBPixels

Food, Friends, and Flavor

Food was a highlight of our stay. With 12 restaurants at Sandals Saint Vincent, we had more than enough options, but two quickly became our favorites. At Buccan, the open-hearth eatery, we dined family-style on dishes celebrating Saint Vincent’s heritage: slow-roasted chicken, curry goat, grilled fish, cassava bread, mango chutney and more. The table overflowed with flavors that felt like home. The curry goat reminded me of my grandmother’s Sunday cooking. For a moment, I was 10 years old again, sneaking extra pieces before dinner was served.

Butch’s Island Chop House offered something different—grain-fed steaks and fresh seafood in a setting that felt luxe yet relaxed. Sides and sauces, each carefully chosen, elevated every meal.

One evening after dinner, I followed the sound of drums echoing in the distance and found myself at a Big Drum celebration. It was a vibrant expression of Saint Vincent’s Garifuna heritage. Rhythm, song and movement honored the island’s African and Indigenous roots. Women moved in colorful skirts, their steps steady and powerful, as resort guests gathered to sing and clap in time. It reminded me that culture isn’t something to watch from afar, it’s something you experience in the moment.

KBPixels

Unwinding in Luxury

Between adventures, we savored resort life. Our poolside cabana became a home base. Each morning, butlers set up our cabana and coolers, remembering our drink and snack preferences. But it was more than just logistics. They became our guides to the resort, suggesting activities we wouldn’t have tried otherwise, securing dining reservations, and making sure we didn’t miss out on any of the fun. A cool towel materialized exactly when I needed it, but so did genuine conversations about the best times to go to the spa, which restaurant to try or what entertainment to check out each night.

The Red Lane Spa, which smelled of ylang-ylang and frangipani, was another highlight. Sinking into deep-tissue massages, with the sound of waves just outside adding to the ambience, we felt tension leave our bodies. Afterward, we sat in the relaxation lounge in our robes, sipping ginger tea, with nobody rushing us to leave. This is what we all needed—just this.